Singapore, Nov 18, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – One of the most anticipated events of the year on the Asian motorsport calendar is all set to kick-off this weekend in Macau. The 68th Macau Grand Prix will be held from 19 to 21 November 2021 at the world renowned Guia Circuit. Motul will be the official Lubricant Partner of Craft-Bamboo Racing for the Macau GT Cup. The Hong Kong team will have multiple-time winner Darryl O’Young at the helms of their #95 Mercedes-AMG GT3 as he prepares to take part in his 17th Macau Grand Prix.

Craft-Bamboo Racing is an official Performance Team of Mercedes-AMG. Team Director and Race Driver Darryl O’Young is a seasoned and experienced racer at the Guia Circuit, having taken the top step of the podium here no less than 5 times. O’Young is expecting a challenging race, having last raced at the 2020 Macau Grand Prix, and coming straight out of quarantine for this year’s event. Although it will be difficult, he will be relying on his extensive knowledge of the track to have a good race weekend despite the limited time on track.

Fortunately, he will have an extra boost of power all thanks to his Mercedes-AMG GT3 being filled with the Motul 300V. The car will use the Motul 300V Competition 0W-40 for its AMG 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine and Motul Gear Competition 75W-140 for the 6-speed racing transmission. These products will play an important role to keep O’Young’s car performing at the optimum level over this tightly packed race weekend. Being the Lubricant Sponsor, O’Young’s car will also feature the iconic Motul red as it zips through the super narrow and challenging Guia Circuit.

Motul has always been committed to bringing its customers the highest quality of products. One of the ways they achieve this is by working closely with racing teams and drivers to understand how their products perform under extreme stress and duress experienced over the course of such races. The products are analyzed and tested in Motul laboratories after the race to understand accurately the aftermath of the performance. These learnings are then translated into improvements for everyday customers using Motul products for their cars. Motul lubricants have proven excellent compatibility with the AMG engines to not only provide superior performance but also improved reliability.

When it comes to racing in Asia, there are few events that boast the level of excitement and passion that the Macau Grand Prix brings every year. The 2021 Macau GT Cup will feature 19 of the best racing talents from Hong Kong, China and Macau racing in GT3 cars from 6 different manufacturers and O’Young will be hoping to put his Motul-powered Mercedes-AMG at the front of the grid. It is gearing up to be an exciting race weekend for drivers and racing fans alike. Catch the exciting race action this weekend (schedule below) and make sure to follow Motul social channels for regular live updates.

Macau GT Cup SCHEDULE (all time in GMT+8)

19 November 2021 | Friday

1120 – 1145: Free Practice

1555 – 1620: Qualifying

20 November 2021 | Saturday

1320 – 1335: Warm Up

1550 – 1620: Race 1 (8 laps)

21 November 2021 | Sunday

1310 – 1350: Race 2 (12 laps)

QUOTES

Darryl O’Young | Driver, #95 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I’m really excited to have Motul as our lubricant partner for the Macau Grand Prix. Firstly, it’s great to have such an iconic brand on our car design, but most importantly is to have the extra performance and reliability that Motul is known to deliver with their 300V oil product in our Mercedes-AMG GT3 V8 engine. In racing we look for every advantage we can get, and lubricant is a great place to find those valuable tenths of a second to help improve our lap time. I’m really looking forward to the race this year, it’s going to be exciting.”

Carlo Savoca | Chief Marketing Officer, Motul Asia Pacific

“The Macau GP is one of the biggest racing events in Asia, if not the world. This year, I am super excited to have Motul as the Lubricant Partner with an official Mercedes-AMG Performance Team Craft-Bamboo Racing. I am also very proud to have such a reputable and successful team use only Motul lubricants in their AMG GT3 for the Macau GT Cup. I am confident that this will be a winning combination and our 300V will bring home a win for AMG and Motul fans. It is an incredible opportunity to be a part of this event and I thank Craft-Bamboo Racing for working with us. I am looking forward to seeing Darryl O’Young race through the streets of Macau in the red Motul liveried AMG and I wish him and his team all the best for the race!”

About Motul

Motul is a world-class French company specialised in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity. Motul offers a whole range of products for everyday car use, including the 8100, H-tech, RBF series, ATF, CVTF and DCTF among others. Motul products ensure all parts of the car are kept in pristine condition to extract maximum performance and reliability.

Unanimously recognised for more than 150 years for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition, Motul is also recognised as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant, issued from the aeronautical industry, making use of esters technology: 300V lubricant. In 2021, Motul launched the newest iteration of the 300V with revolutionary technology, setting a new benchmark for high-performance lubricants.

Motul is a partner to many manufacturers and racing teams in order to further their technological development in motorsports. It has invested in many international competitions as an official supplier for several championship winning racing teams.

Motul is committed to its growing business presence in Asia Pacific. Over the years, the company has expanded operations significantly. Currently it has 3 major manufacturing facilities and 2 R&D centres across the region to cater to the ever-growing demand. These centres focus on refining the lubricant technology for Asian climate and driving conditions, which are vastly different from Europe.

