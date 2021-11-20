1969 Shelby GT500

Year: 1969

Make: Ford

Model: Mustang

Series: Shelby GT500

Body: 2-Door Coupe

Steering: Left Hand Drive

Drive Type: Rear-wheel drive

Odometer: Indicating 85,957 Miles

Engine: 428 V8 (7.0 litre) Petrol

Transmission: Manual

Colour: Red

Seats: 4

This immaculate vehicle is possibly the most sought after Shelby of all; with the big block 428 cub.inch Cobra-jet engine, coupled to a 4 speed manual Hurst shift. This original LHD vehicle was important into Brisbane July 2011. It has a comprehensive history file with Marti Report and Ford Letter of Authenticity. The original Shelby documentation shows Gilboy Ford Mercury in Allentown, Pennsylvania were the selling dealer in May 1969, with a copy of the Certificate of Title to the original owner. The Marti Report shows the car had the following options: 4 speed close ratio manual transmission, Traction-Lok rear axle ratio, Visibility light group, rear seat sport deck, power disc brakes. The current owner had a RWC in Sept last year and put it on Club registration. At the time the gear shift was a little ‘sticky’ and was replaced with a new Hurst shift, with the original packed and placed in the boot. A new battery, starter motor and starter solenoid were all fitted in March 2021. The car has done less than 500km since the RWC and has been garaged. A spare set of keys and Owners handbook are supplied. These cars are climbing rapidly in price in the US and the rarity of this model makes it a most desirable vehicle.Chassis No: 9F02R480832ENG No: R480832

