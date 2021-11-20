68th Macau Grand Prix | Macau GT Cup

Darryl O’Young’s return to track at the 68th Macau Grand Prix kicked off with a stellar performance on the first day of the weekend. He was immediately up to the task, putting his #95 Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the top of the timesheets in the single Free Practice session on Friday afternoon. Having just gotten back to the racetrack, straight out of quarantine, O’Young took the first couple of laps to get acquainted to the New Mercedes-AMG GT3 driving for the first time on Avon tires. Following a brief red flag period, he rolled out of the pit lane and began to push the car to its limits around the Guia Circuit. In his 17th entry at the Macau Grand Prix, his experience and knowledge of the track shone through as he pulled clear of the field and set the fastest time of the session.

Free Practice

Darryl O’Young | Driver, #95 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

P1 – 2:22.113

After a brief practice session, O’Young got back out on track for the Macau GT Cup Qualifying session. With just 25 minutes of on-track time, all GT3 drivers were pushing to get clean lap times. The Hong Kong driver set fast times, gaining confidence in his car and himself lap after lap. The field was forced to come in halfway through the session due to a red flag. From there on out, it was a final push to get as high up the order as possible. O’Young strung together a brilliant lap, finishing less than 4 tenths behind the man in Pole Position. However, he will be starting on the front-row for Race 1 tomorrow.

Qualifying

Darryl O’Young | Driver, #95 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

P2 – 2:20.639

O’Young did a mega job to secure a front-row start for the Craft-Bamboo Racing team at Race 1 of the Macau GT Cup. The team will be working hard to prepare for tomorrow’s race. It will be a tough race but O’Young has gotten off on the right foot with a successful first day. Race 1 starts at 1550hrs (GMT+8) tomorrow afternoon.