2018 FRD LMP3 Season Finale

After claiming victories in both classes at the previous round in Zhuhai, Craft-Bamboo Racing are looking to carry the winning momentum into the season finale of the 2018 FRD LMP3 China Endurance Series at the brand new V1 Autodrome in Tianjin, on the 9-11 November 2018. Both cars have shown their capabilities throughout the year, proven by the convincing win in Zhuhai. Because of the curtailed weekend in Zhuhai due to inclement weather, an extra race will be held at the season finale in Tianjin this weekend.

The team has retained its driver line-ups from the previous round. Reigning 2017 FRD LMP3 CES champion James Winslow and Australian Jake Parsons will be sharing the #95 Craft-Bamboo Racing Ligier JS P3. The #96 Ligier will be driven by experienced GT and Prototype driver Neale Muston co-driving with young gun Nathan Kumar, who has continued his rapid progress in the Ligier JSP3 with the team in 2018.

#95 Craft-Bamboo Racing Ligier JS P3

At the previous round in Zhuhai, the #95 Ligier driven by James Winslow and Jake Parsons proved to be a strong driver pairing, qualifying 2nd and taking a controlled victory. James Winslow, the fast and highly experienced driver, will be looking to end his 2018 campaign on a high after a strong season despite starting the year with an incident that left the British-native with broken vertabrae. The Brit, who now lives in Australia, has already proved that he has not lost his winning edge by making a bold and daring move at turn 1 in Zhuhai to take the lead of the race and eventually taking outright victory with then-newcomer Jake Parsons.

Winslow will once again be partnered with up-and-coming single seater driver Jake Parsons, who shared an impressive win at the previous round at his debut weekend with the team. The 23 year old has shown his versatility in high-downforce racing cars; currently racing in the Japanese F3 series after having previously raced in Super GT in Japan and LMP2 in the Asia Le Mans Series. Having already taken a win on their first outing together, Winslow and Parsons are a formidable pairing that aims to challenge at the front for the final round of the 2018 season.

#96 Craft-Bamboo Racing Ligier JS P3

The sister #96 Ligier took an Am class win the last time out in Zhuhai, with Neale Muston and Nathan Kumar on driving duties. Despite starting in the middle of the pack in 8th and getting bundled down to the back of the field from the melee into the first corner, Kumar showed great maturity and skill to avoid further incident and to fight back through the field. Kumar’s experience gained over three race weekends in the 2018 FRD LMP3 season will be put to good use, as he faces yet another new circuit.

Sharing the #96 Ligier with Kumar will be Australian Neale Muston. Muston, most recently having shared the Am class win with Kumar in Zhuhai will be keen to display yet another solid and consistent performance. Muston’s experience sets a high benchmark for pace of the #96 Ligier; his intelligent, strategic defending last time out in Zhuhai meant victory for the am pairing.

With the 2018 FRD LMP3 China Endurance Series drawing to a close, Craft-Bamboo Racing has gained valuable knowledge and track time at various new facilities being built in Asia. The team is confident that the drivers have also gained experience and knowledge of driving LMP3 prototypes. The weekend’s action begins today with Open Practice 1 at 1100hrs (GMT +8) and the first Qualifying session at 1000hrs (GMT +8) on Saturday. The two races on Saturday start at 1205hrs and 1530hrs respectively, and the main race on Sunday begins at 1245hrs. (All times GMT +8)

Catch all the live action at FRD Motorsport’s YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ7j4ZjHwrkA7wv3cJ9V6cQ/videos

Schedule – Tianjin Circuit [GMT +8]

Friday 9 Nov

Open Practice 1 1100hrs[40mins]

Open Practice 2 1150hrs[40mins]

Free Practice 1 1400hrs[60mins]

Free Practice 2 1600hrs[60mins]

Open Practice 1 1100hrs[40mins] Open Practice 2 1150hrs[40mins] Free Practice 1 1400hrs[60mins] Free Practice 2 1600hrs[60mins] Saturday 10 Nov

Qualifying 1 1000hrs[10min]

Qualifying 2 1020hrs[10min]

Rd 3 Main Race 1230hrs[60min plus leader]

Opening Race 1530hrs[50min plus leader]

Qualifying 1 1000hrs[10min] Qualifying 2 1020hrs[10min] Rd 3 Main Race 1230hrs[60min plus leader] Opening Race 1530hrs[50min plus leader] Sunday 11 Nov

Main Race 1245hrs[60min plus leader]

Quotes:

Darryl O’Young – Director, Craft-Bamboo Racing

The drivers have all made strong progress the past season, which was capped with the double win last time out in Zhu Hai. I am confident that the team will adapt to the new circuit quickly to give the drivers confidence in their quest to take the final wins of the season. Although we are in contention for the drivers title with 3 races to go, it will be stretch to win this year due to some bad luck earlier in the season. With that in mind, we will put our sole focus on winning the races in Tianjin.