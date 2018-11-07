Porsche Design signs as title sponsor with Craft-Bamboo Racing for the 65th Macau Grand Prix

Porsche Design has partnered with Hong Kong team Craft-Bamboo Racing for the 2018 FIA GT World Cup. Porsche Design confirms title sponsorship of the #991 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R at the 65th Macau Grand Prix, held at the world-famous Guia Circuit on the streets of Macau from the 15th to the 18th of November 2018.

The dark chrome Porsche Design liveried car will be driven by the exciting young Frenchman, Mathieu Jaminet, official Porsche factory driver. Jaminet has had previous experience with Craft-Bamboo Racing, having raced with the Hong Kong outfit at the Suzuka 10 hour earlier in the year. The 24 year old demonstrated his tremendous talent to the team in Japan, which was further confirmed this fall after he claimed an impressive championship win in the 2018 ADAC GT Masters.

To celebrate this partnership, Porsche Design presents “Auto Reflections by Thomas Sandfield”, a bold photography project. The “Auto Reflections” exhibit showcases the special chrome Porsche Design Porsche 911 GT3 R, shot at vibrant and dynamic scenes in the streets of Hong Kong through the lens of award-winning Norwegian photographer Thomas Sandfield. The Porsche 911 GT3 R was photographed in great detail, blending the functional engineering design and artistic influence from city. The locations that provided the backdrop to the photos were specially selected to compliment the reflective surface of the race car; the technicolor neon lights bending over the curved bodywork to give the impression of an explosion of colour and the iconic architecture providing an awe-inspiring backdrop. The “Auto Reflections” photo series perfectly encapsulates Porsche Designs’ vision of bringing Motorsport beyond the race track, capturing the bold yet contemporary style within the urban landscape.

Craft-Bamboo Racing and Porsche Design are looking forward to the highly anticipated, blue-riband weekend and have their sights on the FIA GT World Title. Preparations for one of the most important weekends in global GT racing are in full swing, and the team are aiming to end the 2018 season on a high. Craft-Bamboo Racing’s entry of the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 R in the 2018 FIA Macau GT World Cup is also made possible by partner sponsors, Ganten, POAD outdoor, Gravity, Orangebus, and Stand 21.

Porsche Design

Porsche Design, a name synonymous with iconic design and performance oriented sportswear, accessories and electronics, is no stranger to motorsport. In 1963, Ferdinand Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Ferdinand Porsche’s vision to take motorsport beyond the racetrack is evident in Porsche Design’s product line from day one, starting with The Chronograph 1 in 1972, to the Porsche Design 911 Soundbar today, which was built from an authentic Porsche 911 GT3 exhaust system.

The Porsche Design brand continues the tradition of innovation, and in 2017, the Monobloc Actuator timepiece was unveiled. The innovative wristwatch was inspired by the new Porsche 911 RSR race car, revolutionizing the traditional stop function and developing a new type of chronograph. In 2018, the Monobloc Actuator was updated with Porsche Design’s proprietary Flyback mechanism, showcasing how motorsports engineering influences watchmaking excellence.

A benchmark in the fashion and exclusive lifestyle industry, Porsche Design has always drawn inspiration from motorsport, transferring design and technology from the racetrack to their products from day one. Porsche Design’s involvement in the Macau Grand Prix highlights Ferdinand Porsche’s founding inspiration that established the contemporary design houses.

SJM Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup Timetable

Thursday [15.11.2018]

Free Practice 1 1225 [30min]

Free Practice 2 1230 [30min]

Qualifying 1610 [30min]

Qualifying Race 1305 [12 Laps]

Main Race 1225 [18 Laps]

Quotes

Russell O’Hagan – Operations Director, Craft-Bamboo Racing

“We are very pleased to welcome Porsche Design on board the 991 car for the 65th Macau Grand Prix. I have been blown away by the iconic livery and breathtaking images that have already been a result of this inspiring partnership.

Come the event I am sure the car will remain front and centre of attention as we welcome Mathieu back to our team following a faultless performance in the Suzuka 10 hours. The first Macau is always a right of passage for any driver and it’s a test I am sure Mathieu will pass with flying colours. We are well prepared and I know we will be challengers. It’s very exciting and we look forward to hitting the track soon!”

Mathieu Jaminet – Driver #991 Porsche 911 GT3 R

“Super excited to be back with the team, it’s going to be a great event to join Craft-Bamboo Racing for the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. It’s also going to be my first time on this crazy track, I’ve heard so much about it and watched so many races there. It’s going to be really nice to finally be part of it and get my first experience driving there.

For sure it’s not going to be easy as I have never driven there and we have very limited track time before qualifying and the races. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge and I know the Craft-Bamboo Racing guys have a lot of experience there. My teammate Darryl will try to guide me and bring me up to speed as quickly as possible, giving me lots of tips. It’s going to be a really good weekend and I hope for a very strong result.”

Frank Yu – Chairman #991 Porsche 911 GT3 R

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Porsche Design on board with us to take on the famed Macau Grand Prix. The FIA GT World Cup brings together the best GT drivers and teams from all around the world, and to be a part of it with such an exclusive brand like Porsche Design is fantastic.

Craft-Bamboo Racing has had a great amount of experience at the Macau circuit, and Mathieu Jaminet has the ability to extract the maximum out of the Porsche 911 GT3 R. Rest assured we will be pushing hard all weekend to fight for the win.”

Lan Ye – Franchise Marketing Manager, Porsche Design

“Porsche Design was born from Ferdinand Porsche’s vision to take the principles and myths of Porsche beyond the automotive world while still holding true to the collaboration with motorsport.

This sponsorship with Craft-Bamboo Racing for the Macau Grand Prix highlights our brand values, and the “Auto Reflections” exhibit encapsulates our direction of contemporary design perfectly.”

Thomas Sandfield – Photographer and Filmmaker