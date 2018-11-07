New Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Supercars.com today unveiled images of Ford’s new Mustang Supercar.

The new V8 Supercar was broken in on the Queensland track and offered the first glimpse of the body shape for the new 2019 racer.

With the decommissioning of the much loved and iconic Ford Falcon at this year’s season end, the Mustang will become the replacement for all Ford teams.

This particular one, was jointly-developed by Ford Performance in the USA, and Australia’s homologation outfit DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing.

Here’s what Supercars.com had to say;

DJRTP is at Queensland Raceway today for its first of three homologation test days with the Mustang, which permits a single car to be on track.

Scott McLaughlin had the honour of turning the Mustang’s first laps and is sharing the camouflage liveried car with team-mate Fabian Coulthard at the test. The test program is expected to include a day at Phillip Island later this week, allowing the team to gain a better understanding of the car’s high-speed aerodynamics. Supercars’ straight-line homologation testing for the Mustang alongside a Holden Commodore ZB and Nissan Altima L33 will follow after the Coates Hire Newcastle 500. One of the Shell squad’s spare chassis’, DJRTP 02 last raced by Coulthard as a Falcon FG X in 2016, has been converted for use as the homologation car. The test chassis will become a spare next season, with McLaughlin to receive a brand new car, and Coulthard’s new-for-2018 Falcon to be upgraded. Mustangs will be raced by DJR Team Penske, Tickford and 23Red Racing in 2019, with the first cars for the Melbourne-based teams not expected to run until the New Year. McLaughlin is looking to send the Falcon off with a drivers’ championship in the Coates Hire Newcastle 500 on November 23-25.

He leads Shane van Gisbergen by 14 points entering the season finale.

You can follow the Mustang’s progress at the Supercars official website.