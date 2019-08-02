High expectations as Craft-Bamboo Racing heads to Korea for the penultimate round of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia

After a strong showing at Fuji Speedway in June that saw Craft-Bamboo Racing score a podium result in GT3 and victory in GT4, the team heads to Yeongam, Korea with confidence of fighting at the front again. It has been a long waited return to the Korea International Circuit, which has given the team much to celebrate over the years including two pole-positions, an overall victory, and several podium finishes in GT3. For this round, Mercedes-AMG factory driver Maximilian Goetz will join Craft-Bamboo Racing’s line-up in place of Alessio Picariello, whom will be back with the team in #88 at the season finale in Shanghai. Experienced Singaporean GT driver Richard Wee will also stand in for Jean-Marc Merlin in GT4, whom will be driving alongside Frank Yu in the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Korea Preview

#55 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Daniel Au and Melvin Moh come off their strongest weekend to date, which saw exceptional qualifying pace from the experienced Malaysian driver Moh and big steps forward in all areas for the Singaporean driver Au. Moh had the drive of his season so far in race 2, which saw him fight in the top 5 against the highly competitive pro group, before handing the car over to his teammate, where Au fought a resilient battle against his competitors. Unfortunately the race ended in contact after an error by Au, but he has taken that on the chin and has focused on learning from that experience. Korea will be the opportunity for the pairing to take yet another big step forward in their season long progress.

#88 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Taiwanese GT driver Jeffrey Lee and Belgian young gun Alessio Picariello have had several successful weekends so far, with the pair taking two victories in the first four weekends of the season. At the last round in Fuji, Lee and Picariello were so close to a third victory of the season, but a late safety car reduced their huge advantage, dashing their chances of a win. For this weekend, as Picariello is committed racing elsewhere, Mercedes-AMG Factory Driver Maximilian Goetz will drive alongside Jeffrey Lee in the #88 entry. Goetz is highly acclaimed in GT racing, having won the 2014 Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup and achieving podium finishes in the 2019 Bathurst 12hr, 2018 Suzuka 10 Hours and the Nurburgring 24hr. Despite this being the first time the pair have worked together, Lee and Goetz will be looking to get on track this weekend with sights set firmly on moving Lee up the championship standings.

#99 Mercedes-AMG GT3

The Silver Cup pairing of Hong Kong driver Darryl O’Young and two-time IMSA Champion Christina Nielsen have also shown their capabilities with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 this season. The #99 pair not only finished on the podium in Malaysia and in Fuji, but also demonstrated their potential by consistently fighting at the front in every race. Last time out in Fuji, great teamwork and race-craft from O’Young and Nielsen meant that the pair fought through the field from 14th position to a podium finish, scoring their second top-three finish of the year. As Nielsen comes straight from a podium finish at the grueling Spa 24 Hours, expectations are high in Korea as the pair continue to get stronger each race.

#77 Mercedes-AMG GT4

The 2017 GT4 Champion pairing of Frank Yu and Jean-Marc Merlin have had an incredible first half of the season, scoring 4 podium results including a class victory in Thailand. For the upcoming round in Korea, experienced Singaporean race driver Richard Wee will replace Jean-Marc Merlin. Wee is no stranger to GT Racing; he has LMGTE experience in the challenging World Endurance Championship, and has contested in various GT3 and GT4 categories around the world, most notably finishing 2nd overall in the 2014 Sepang 12 Hours. The pair will be looking to take the fight to the leaders in GT4 class, and the recent run of strong performances shows that the Mercedes-AMG GT4 is a capable package, giving Yu and Wee a strong shot at victory in Korea.

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Teams Championship

Craft-Bamboo Racing currently sit 3rd in the outright GT3 Teams Championship with 96 points, and 3rd in the GT4 class with 132 points.

Drivers Championship

[GT3]

P9 [50 Points] – #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Jeffrey Lee & Alessio Picariello

P12 [43 Points] – #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Darryl O’Young & Christina Nielsen

P29 [0 Points] – #55 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Daniel Au & Melvin Moh

[GT4]

P2 [132 Points] – #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4 | Jean-Marc Merlin

P4 [97 Points] – #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4 | Frank Yu

P8 [35 Points] – #77 Mercedes-AMG GT4 | David Pun

The Weekend Ahead

The conditions in Yeongam are set to be fairly consistent, with dry and slightly overcast conditions expected throughout the weekend. Temperatures are set to range from 24 to 32 degrees celcius, and these ideal conditions mean that the drivers will be able to push hard come the opening sessions on Friday.

Korea Timetable (GMT +9)

Friday | 2 Aug 2019

1310 – Free Practice 1

1555 – Free Practice 2

Saturday | 3 Aug 2019

0830 – Official Practice

1050 – GT4 Qualifying

1137 – GT3 Qualifying

1540 – Race 1

Sunday | 4 Aug 2019

1220 – Race 2

QUOTES