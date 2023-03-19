Ringbrothers, a distinguished manufacturer of bespoke automobiles and parts, recently unveiled their latest creation, the “PATRIARC.” This exceptional build sets a new standard in both performance and aesthetics for one of America’s most iconic muscle cars, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1. After more than 5,000 hours of meticulous and arduous labor, PATRIARC merges a modern drivetrain, suspension, and chassis with Ringbrothers’ signature custom work and high-quality builds.

PATRIARC is a complete overhaul of the original Ford Mustang Mach 1, surpassing the performance levels that were once thought impossible in 1969. The car is powered by a Ford Performance Aluminator 5.2 XS engine that produces a stunning 580 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. This power is transmitted to a Strange Engineering 9-inch rear end via a Bowler Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, equipped with a Centerforce clutch.

The car features Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires mounted on HRE Wheels G-Code Edition wheels, which provide unparalleled levels of grip. To ensure the Mustang Mach 1 remains firmly planted on the ground, it is equipped with Penske Racing Shocks RS Edition coilovers and independent front and rear Roadster Shop FAST TRACK suspension. The car’s impressive stopping power is provided by Baer Brakes 14-inch rotors and six-piston calipers.

PATRIARC is a testament to Ringbrothers’ expertise and commitment to excellence. The company’s artisans have taken great care to ensure that every aspect of the vehicle, from the engine to the wheels, is crafted to the highest standards. The result is a breathtaking automobile that will undoubtedly turn heads and capture the hearts of Mustang fans around the world.

Ringbrothers’ latest creation, the “PATRIARC,” is a remarkable achievement that sets a new benchmark for the custom car industry. The car’s stunning design and unparalleled performance make it a must-see for anyone who appreciates the art of automobile craftsmanship. With PATRIARC, Ringbrothers has once again proven that they are one of the best in the business.