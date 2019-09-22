Pic of the Day; Hally Madiison Features in Edition 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition

Visit Halley on PlayboyPlus here ;

Model

Halley Madiison

________________

StarSign

Virgo

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlight

Shooting with Cassandra Keyes and being published in Playboy.

________________

Favourite Modelling

I enjoy swimsuit but my Playboy nudes are my favorite of all 😉

________________

Favourite Car

Sporty Red Ferrari!

________________

Romance

I like guys with a sense of humour and confidence. Not too cocky, but confidence and humour are sexy.

________________

Likes

Playboy

________________

DisLikes

Cold Weather!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To continue modelling, acting and being a hair stylist, whilst also doing more work with Playboy

________________

Appears in

