Pic of the Day; ElleAnna Nicole Features in Edtion 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition

– Appearing in Edition 83 – The Sexy Doll Edition
FeatureGirl
– ElleAnna Nicole –
ElleAnna Nicole! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 83
Model
ElleAnna Nicole
StarSign
Scorpio
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Being published in Playboy Czech Edition and being Miss May 2018.
Favourite Dress Code
I absolutely love lingerie. If it were up to me, that’s all I would wear or nothing at all 😉
Favourite Car
Old fashioned Mustang!
Romance
I like confidence. The best sex advice I can give for men and women, if to be confident in yourself first!
Likes
Playboy
DisLikes
Spiders!
Greatest Ambition
To grow my modelling profile and to continue to work with Playboy
Appears in
Edition 83 FeatureGirl
