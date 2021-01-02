Priscilla Huggins has the perfect day on the beach for her spread as July 2020 Playboy Playmate.

On the location of beautiful Tulum, Mexico, Priscilla marvels at her surroundings as the photographer, Ana Dias, captures her.

“[It was] extremely empowering. I really enjoyed it,” says Priscilla of her time shooting. “Being on a location as beautiful and magical as Tulum, inspired me to do my best and make sure that each image was perfect. All the photos are sensual in an elegant way.”

When it comes to her career, Priscilla has worked for brands like GUESS, Fenty Beauty, Cover Girl, Old Navy, and more, but says this wasn’t always the case.

“The modeling industry was very different before, and curvy bodies were not as seen,” she begins, “Sometimes clients would not hire me. It was a very frustrating experience because I was not a conventional model. Fortunately, this has changed, and the industry [is now] accepting physical diversity.”

