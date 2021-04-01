“The Hype is REAL!”

That was the statement from Dennis Hogan after being defeated by Tim Tszyu in a Technical Knock Out (TKO) in the 5th Round of the Newcastle bout last night!

All pre-fight banter and commentary between the two boxers aside, Hogan was quite respectful as he paid tribute to Tszyu in an embrace in the ring after the fight.

“It was very respectful,” Said Tszyu. “He just said: ‘The hype is real’.”

The 26-year-old Australian boxer with champion pedigree, once again sent a message to the boxing world with a well managed victory over Hogan. Full kudos to Hogan though who stood his ground strong and withstood the focus of Tszyu for 5 rounds. He did inflict some damage to Tszyu with a cut to his left eye but the Aussie recovered. Tszyu then executed a strategy of body blows to weaken Hogan’s resolve and then a flurry of head punches before a brutal upper-cut finished off the Irishman. Although still standing, Hogan’s corner threw in the towel to save him further needless damage.

“I’m not satisfied,” Tszyu said post fight. “I want to be a global boxing star. “That’s my goal. It’s always been my goal and I need those big guys. We’re at that stage where I do believe I can compete with the big boys. “Charlo got rid of Hogan in seven [rounds]. I do it in five. So my pace was a bit more quicker than Charlo’s. I want an international fight. I want to be recognised globally.”

With a record of 18-0, 14 by KO, Tszyu is currently the #1 super-welterweight contender hoping to fight WBO super-welterweight world champion Argentinian Brian Castano. The problem though, besides travel restrictions due to COVID, is that Castano is more focused on a unification match with Jermell Charlo who is the current IBF, WBA, WBC and The Ring super-welterweight champion.