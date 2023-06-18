The boxing world was left in awe as Tim Tszyu made a resounding statement in his first world title defense by defeating Carlos Ocampo with a stunning first-round knockout on Sunday. The Australian sensation, highly favored to retain his interim WBO super welterweight title, delivered a lightning-fast demolition job that lasted a mere 72 seconds, further solidifying his undefeated record of 23-0, with 17 wins coming by way of knockout.

Tszyu wasted no time in asserting his dominance as he sent Ocampo crashing to the canvas with a powerful right jab early in the round. Despite the Mexican’s valiant attempt to continue, Tszyu unleashed an unrelenting barrage of shots that left his opponent sprawled and defenseless, prompting the referee to wave off the fight.

Commentating on the explosive performance, Ben Damon expressed his astonishment on Main Event, stating,

“Forget the dogfight, Tim Tszyu is in a destructive mood today. He’s a risk taker, a soul taker, and he’s the real deal ready to take on the world. He annihilated a world-class opponent in just one round with an absolutely brutal assault.”

When asked about the prospect of facing Jermell Charlo, Tszyu confidently replied,

“Start planning your holidays and secure your tickets because we’re coming back with four belts.”

Although Tszyu is the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super welterweight champion, Charlo, who is currently recovering from a hand injury, he has chosen to remain active and continue his reign of dominance.

This victory over Ocampo was a mere stroll in the park compared to Tszyu’s remarkable ninth-round knockout triumph over Tony Harrison in March, the only fighter to have defeated Charlo thus far. Following in the footsteps of his legendary father Kostya, who famously emerged victorious against all five Mexican opponents he faced throughout his career, Tszyu has undoubtedly proven that he possesses the same ferocious spirit and skill set that made his father a boxing icon.

With his scintillating performance against Ocampo, Tim Tszyu has unquestionably sent a formidable message to Jermell Charlo and the boxing world at large. As he eagerly awaits his showdown with Charlo, Tszyu’s relentless pursuit of greatness continues to captivate fans and establish him as one of the most promising fighters in the super welterweight division.