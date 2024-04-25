Ryan Garcia Shocks the World with Upset Victory Over Devin Haney

In a stunning display of resilience and power, Ryan Garcia flipped the script on his critics with a majority decision victory over Devin Haney last Saturday, in what was one of the most anticipated matchups in the super lightweight division. Despite missing the 140-pound weight limit by 3.2lbs, which prevented him from claiming the WBC title, Garcia managed to hand Haney his first professional loss, cementing an unforgettable night in boxing history.

Pre-Fight Controversies

Leading up to the fight, Garcia’s erratic public behavior and unconventional social media activity raised doubts about his mental state and dedication to the sport. His failure to make weight, coming in at 143.2 pounds—over three pounds above the limit—further fueled speculation that he was not taking the bout seriously. Critics and fans alike questioned his professionalism and predicted a swift defeat against the disciplined and technically proficient Haney.

However, Garcia, known for his charismatic and often polarizing persona, seemed unfazed by the criticism. At the weigh-in, he appeared confident and dismissive of the concerns about his preparedness, suggesting that the extra pounds would only add to his strength in the ring. Although most would discount 3.2lbs as being significant, it’s the effort required to cut the weight that is more significant than the number itself.

The Fight: A Tactical Breakdown

From the opening bell, Garcia’s strategy was apparent. He aimed to utilize his notable speed and striking power to offset Haney’s technical skillset. Garcia made his intentions clear in the first round with a powerful left hook that sent Haney to the canvas, setting the tone for the rest of the fight.

Although Haney regained his composure and appeared to control the middle rounds, Garcia’s power was too much to handle. He scored additional knockdowns in the seventh, tenth, and eleventh rounds. Each time Haney fell, the momentum swung visibly in Garcia’s favor, with the crowd growing louder in their support for the underdog.

Despite a point deduction for Garcia in the seventh round for hitting on the break, his aggressive approach paid dividends, leaving Haney struggling to find his rhythm and defend against Garcia’s onslaught.

Post-Fight Reflections

In his post-fight interview, an emotional Garcia addressed the crowd, vindicating his readiness and mental toughness.

“Come on guys, you really thought I was crazy?” he exclaimed, proving his critics wrong with a performance that was both dominant and decisive.

Garcia acknowledged his need for balancing boxing with personal life activities, which he believes helps him cope with various personal challenges, including a recent divorce.

“I did what I thought I needed to do to feel OK,” he explained, suggesting that his unconventional preparation methods were what he needed to perform at his best.

What’s Next for Garcia and Haney?

The victory leaves Garcia with a professional record of 25-1, with 20 knockouts, and while he did not secure the WBC super lightweight title due to his weight issues, he demonstrated that he remains a formidable force in boxing. He announced plans to move up to 147 pounds, acknowledging difficulties in meeting the super lightweight limit.

As for Devin Haney, now 31-1, the loss is a significant setback, but he remains a top competitor in the sport. His skill and heart shown in overcoming early knockdowns and battling through adversity will undoubtedly see him return stronger.

Conclusion

There are critics who say Ryan Garcia’s failure to meet weight was by design and that in fact the bet he made with Haney at the press conference to pay a penalty of $500k per pound that he is over, was simply a trick to make Haney’s crew believe that he did intend to make weight. That argument is that Garcia had an unfair advantage in not trying to cut weight whereas Haney worked hard to dehydrate and diet in order to come in at his perfect 140lbs. Garcia’s antics of downing a beer on the scales at the day of the weigh in are testament to that belief.

There is also the thought that Garia should in fact move up to 147lbs if that’s a more natural weight and that may eliminate any chance of a rematch with Haney who’s title theoretically is vacant and therefore available to be contested by anyone.

However, his triumph over Devin Haney was more than just a boxing match; it was Garcia’s statement that in the sport of boxing, resilience and raw power can sometimes overshadow perfect records and meticulous preparation.

As Garcia celebrates this victory, the boxing world will eagerly await his next move, and Haney will look to reclaim his place among the elite. The saga of their rivalry and their careers are far from over, promising more thrilling chapters in the future.