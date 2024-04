Pic of the Day; Sabrina Ritter Appears OnCover of Edition 109 – The LOVE Edition

See more of Sabrina in Edition 106 and Edition 109

Model

Sabrina Ritter

StarSign

Aquarius

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlights

Appearing in Edition 106 and Edition 109 together with Deanna.

Favorite Car

The BATMOBILE !!

Biggest Turn-On

There is no greater turn on than doing the little things that show you really love me.

Likes

Tacos and Donuts

Dislikes

Egocentrics

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful model in AI, and to make Deanna Ritter the happiest woman in the world.

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 106, Co-Covergirl, Edition 109

