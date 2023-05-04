See more of Sarah in Edition 104

________________

Model

Sarah Jordan

________________

StarSign

Leo

________________

Country of Origin

Adelaide, Australia

________________

Career Highlights

Being voted Model of the Year in 2020, but being the first ever CoverGirl on an autobabes magazine cover is the absolute best highlight ever.

________________

Favorite Car

Corvette Z06!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

Someone who is kind and respectful but being tall and handsome helps also 🙂

________________

Likes

Modeling, Sports cars

________________

DisLikes

Judgement

________________

Greatest Ambition

To grow as a professional model, engage with more brands and inspire other models also !

________________

Appears in

Cover Girl, Edition 104

________________