Model: ANGII

Photos: PETR MIHLE

Kick back this afternoon with International Playmate, Angii. Shown here in her well-known gallery as Miss October 2019 for the Playboy Czech Republic, Angii poses for the photographer, Petr Mihle. “I have no problems taking risks,” says Angii of how she lives her life. For her, shooting for Playboy was an opportunity she welcomed with open arms. “I didn’t hesitate at all,” laughs Angii. “I can’t imagine I would refuse to take photos for a magazine whose pages featured Marilyn Monroe, Kate Moss, Pamela Anderson, and more. I was given a chance, and I hope I took advantage of it!”

