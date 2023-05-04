Angii for Playboy Czech Republic

05/05/2023 autobabes_iMag Celebrity Models, Featured Galleries, Latest News, Nude, Pic of the Day 0

Model: ANGII
Photos: PETR MIHLE

Kick back this afternoon with International Playmate, Angii. Shown here in her well-known gallery as Miss October 2019 for the Playboy Czech Republic, Angii poses for the photographer, Petr Mihle. “I have no problems taking risks,” says Angii of how she lives her life. For her, shooting for Playboy was an opportunity she welcomed with open arms. “I didn’t hesitate at all,” laughs Angii. “I can’t imagine I would refuse to take photos for a magazine whose pages featured Marilyn Monroe, Kate Moss, Pamela Anderson, and more. I was given a chance, and I hope I took advantage of it!”

See more of Angii at her profile on PlayboyPlus!

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*