Pic of the Day; Playmate Chelsie Aryn Features in Edition 78 – the Sexy Glamour Edition

Appearing in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

FeatureGirl
– Chelsie Aryn –
Chelsie Aryn ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 78

See more of Chelsie in Edition 78

Visit Chelsie’s Instagram HERE

See Chelsie’s Playboy Nude pictorial HERE;


Model
Chelsie Aryn
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
USA of German / Japanese decent
Career Highlight
Playboy Playmate of the Month (Mar ’15).
Favorite quote
Guys only notice boobs and ass until you get to know them. Then they notice other little things like eyes, smile, button nose, and freckles.
Favourite Car
ZL1 Chevrolet Corvette !
Romance
I like a Strong, Mysterious and Independent man with a Bad Boy Smile and Sparkle in he Eye!
Likes
I love, love, love Sex!
DisLikes
Too many clothes !
Greatest Ambition
To grow my modelling, be happy and raise a happy family.

Appears in
Edition 78 FeatureGirl
