Pic of the Day; Playmate Chelsie Aryn Features in Edition 78 – the Sexy Glamour Edition

Model

Chelsie Aryn

________________

StarSign

Virgo

________________

Country of Origin

USA of German / Japanese decent

________________

Career Highlight

Playboy Playmate of the Month (Mar ’15).

________________

Favorite quote

Guys only notice boobs and ass until you get to know them. Then they notice other little things like eyes, smile, button nose, and freckles.

________________

Favourite Car

ZL1 Chevrolet Corvette !

________________

Romance

I like a Strong, Mysterious and Independent man with a Bad Boy Smile and Sparkle in he Eye!

________________

Likes

I love, love, love Sex!

________________

DisLikes

Too many clothes !

________________

Greatest Ambition

To grow my modelling, be happy and raise a happy family.

________________

Appears in

Edition 78 FeatureGirl

_________________