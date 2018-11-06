Chelsea Aryn for Playboy Plus

Welcome to Playmate Chelsie Aryn’s circus where she’s the sexy ringmaster and you are the wild animal in need of taming. Wearing white pants and a red jacket, our exotic Miss March 2015 strips down to her black corset, sheer panties and thigh-high stockings to make sure you know who’s in charge. “I’ve got a sex kitten deep down inside of me and I love, love, love sex,” admits our voluptuous Playmate of the Month. “I definitely prefer being in a relationship because being single and looking for a good man sucks.” As she removes on her booties and corset, the German-Japanese beauty makes herself very comfortable by the fireplace. “I will try anything in the bedroom at least once and if I like it, I’ll do it again,” she says on photographer Holly Randall’s set. “I like a strong, independent man with bad boy smile and sparkle in his eye who is a bit mysterious.” She has the moves and the whip, all that’s missing for Playmate Chelsie Aryn is a bad boy in desperate need of a spanking, right on Playboy Plus.

