– Appearing in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition
FeatureGirl
– Priscilla Huggins –
Priscilla Huggins! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 89
Model
Priscilla Huggins
StarSign
Scorpio
Country of Origin
Puerto Rico
Career Highlight
Playboy Playmate July '20.
Favourite Body Part
I love my big hips! but I didn’t always. Now I feel most empowered and beautiful when I’m in front of the camera.
Favourite Shoot Location
Mexico! Being on a location as beautiful as Tulum, Mexico inspired me to do my best and ensure each image was perfect!
Romance
I love a well dressed gentleman, an athlete in a suit 🙂
Likes
The Beach!
DisLikes
Cold Weather!
Greatest Ambition
To create a Non-Profit Charity in Puerto Rico to help my people.
Appears in
Edition 89, FeatureGirl
