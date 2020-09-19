Pic of the Day; Jasmin Shojai Appears OnCover of Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition

Appearing in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition

CoverGirl
– Jasmin Shojai –
Jasmin Shojai ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 89


See more of Jasmin in Edition 89

Visit Jasmin on Instagram HERE

Model
Jasmin Shojai
StarSign
Cancer
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Numerous magazine appearances including 10 times in Playboy. ________________

If you were a car
A Red Ferrari; very exotic, unique and classy .. 😉
Favourite Car
That same Ferrari!
Romance
I love a smart and charming gentleman, definitely a career driven man who likes to achieve success!
Likes
Travelling and Oriental Cruises!
DisLikes
Horror Movies!
Greatest Ambition
To develop my acting skills via my new Reality Series on DailyMotoion.com

Appears in
Edition 89, Cover Girl
