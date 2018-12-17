Craft-Bamboo Racing forges new partnership with Mercedes-AMG from 2019

Craft-Bamboo Racing is proud to announce a new, long-term partnership with legendary German marque, Mercedes-AMG from 2019. The Hong Kong team’s strong partnership with Mercedes-AMG will bolster the team’s chances to take the top step of the podium at some of the biggest GT3 events on the global motorsport calendar.

This new partnership sees Craft-Bamboo Racing enter a minimum of 2 Mercedes-AMG GT3’s and 1 Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the full Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia season, and GT3 entries at selected races in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, and the Macau Grand Prix as part of the FIA GT World Cup. The team is also forging plans to enter GT competition in China, with selected events planned in the year ahead.

The versatile Mercedes-AMG GT3 has already proven itself as a front-running package, and the team is excited to work alongside Mercedes-AMG to maximize the full potential of the car. Frank Yu, Chairman of Craft-Bamboo Racing, is confident as the team moves in this brand new direction.

“It is with great pleasure we announce this new partnership with Mercedes-AMG to write a new chapter in Craft-Bamboo Racing’s motorsport story. Our primary focus in the coming year is to get our team to the top step, and this long term co-operation with Mercedes-AMG means we will receive unparalleled support, which will help us achieve our goal. We are very motivated for the coming years and are already working hard to ensure we have all the necessary elements to win races in the coming seasons. I am very excited for what lies ahead for Craft-Bamboo Racing.”

Away from the racetrack, Craft-Bamboo Racing has established itself commercially as a strong marketing platform for sponsors, having worked with some of the top corporate entities over the years. With Mercedes-AMG’s unrivalled brand presence in the region, Darryl O’Young, Director of Craft-Bamboo Racing, believes the partnership will lift the team to new heights.

“Besides racing, we hope to utilise the brand’s strong commercial presence to give our team partners a foundation on which to build their promotional activities. All in all, Mercedes-AMG offers the full package needed to make a race team successful both sporting and commercial, and this is exactly what Craft-Bamboo Racing looks for in a manufacturer.” Stefan Wendl, Head of Customer Racing for Mercedes-AMG adds: “With Craft-Bamboo Racing we welcome another highly experienced team to our Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing family and we are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

Preparations are well under way with several drivers and sponsor partners in discussion for the 2019 season. Testing will commence in the early part of the year in Sepang, Malaysia after delivery of the teams’ new Mercedes AMG GT3’s ahead of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia season. The team will be working hard during pre-season testing to ensure competitivness right from the first round of the championship. Further details of races and drivers will be announced shortly, during the lead up to the 2019 season.

