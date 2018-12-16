Megan Mullally and her band Nancy And Beth announce first Australian tour!

“Everything is performed so perfectly (and even sometimes movingly) …

You can’t put your finger on why, but it is savagely funny while also being a really rousing show” – LA Times

Nancy And Beth is the punk/vaudeville heart-child of two friends – Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt – who pick dope songs and then sing them while dancing and wearing matching costumes, and they’re heading our way next June with dates in Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart.

Don’t fret, Sydney – we have you covered and a special announcement will be made in the New Year. Join the waitlist now at www.showtune.com.au to get all the Sydney show details in early 2019.

With a combination of psychic twinship, childlike enthusiasm, rigorous preparation of songs, and zero preparation of what happens in between, Megan and Stephanie and the five doll-faces that back them up have created a musical outfit that is celebratory, surprising, sweet, tuneful, eye-catching, thought-provoking, and amusing.

Hailed as “the most avant-garde show to play the Cafe Carlyle in recent memory” (Theater Mania) and “musical misfits” (NPR All Things Considered), Nancy And Beth have also wormed their way into the Newport Folk Festival, the Grand Ole Opry, London’s Royal Festival Hall, Solid Sound, and many, many other sweet venues in the US and abroad, leaving audiences with feelings of happiness and contentment.

In summation, bring yourself and your friends to see Nancy And Beth (yes everyone, the A is capitalized, please try to keep your sh*t together) and let them entertain you. Bigly. Like two funny fairies who can sing and dance.

Nancy And Beth is…

Megan Mullally (vocals, choreography)

Stephanie Hunt (vocals)

Datri Bean (keyboards, vocals)

Joe Berardi (drums)

Petra Haden (strings, vocals)

Roy Williams (guitar, vocals)

Andrew Pressman (bass, vocals)

Nancy And Beth’s debut, self-titled album is available now on iTunes.

Tickets to Nancy And Beth go on sale as shown below. For access to various pre-sales in your area, go to www.showtune.com.au.

Megan Mullally

and her band

Nancy And Beth

Thursday, 6 June 2019

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Thursday, 20 December

from www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday, 9 June -and- Monday, 10 June 2019

Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre,

Adelaide Cabaret Festival SA

Tickets on sale from 9.00am today, Sunday 16 December from

www.adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au | BASS 131 246

Wednesday, 12 June -and- Thursday, 13 June 2019

Elisabeth Murdoch Hall, Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale from 10.00am on Wednesday, 19 December

from www.melbournerecital.com.au/nancyandbeth | 03 9699 3333

Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW

Tickets on sale from 9.00am on Thursday, 20 December

from www.lizottes.com.au

Wednesday, 19 June 2019

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale at 9.00am on Thursday, 20 December

from www.qpac.com.au or 136 246