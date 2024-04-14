Pic of the Day; Deanna Ritter Appears OnCover of Edition 109 – The LOVE Edition

INSTAGRAM and TWITTER THREADS and TIKTOK FANVUE and PATREON

See more of Deanna in Edition 109

________________

Model

Deanna Ritter

________________

StarSign

Pisces

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlights

Appearing as Covergirl in Edition 109.

________________

Favorite Car

The Mystery Machine! That’s the van used by Scooby-Doo and his gang of meddling kids. Because I love a good mystery. And I’ve been called a cartoon character countless times.

________________

Biggest Turn-On

When I proposed to Sabrina Ritter! Eventually I won my way into her heart (she had already nestled herself into mine). ________________

Likes

Reading, Walking and Sabrina!

________________

DisLikes

Social Media Algorithms ________________

Greatest Ambition

To be with Sabrina for the rest of my life.

________________

Appears in

Cover Model, Edition 109

________________