New circuit challenge for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 15, 2024 – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing heads into uncharted territory for the second round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season at the inaugural 6 Hours of Imola.

After a determined performance in Qatar last month to score strong points from both cars in the season-opener, the team travels to Italy second in the manufacturers’ World Championship and determined to return to the podium.

Cadillac’s disqualification four weeks after the chequered flag in Qatar elevated Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries into fifth place in their #7 GR010 HYBRID while defending World Champions Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa were classified eighth after a challenging race.

This week’s second round marks TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s first visit to the 4.909km Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, located around 40km south-east of Bologna in the Emilia-Romagna region. It replaces Monza, which is undergoing renovations, as Italy’s representative on the 2024 schedule.

Imola has become one of motorsport’s most recognisable circuits after its opening in 1953. It has hosted World Championship endurance racing three times, the most recent coming back in 1984 when Hans-Joachim Stuck and Stefan Bellof won the 1000km of Imola.

After that 40-year absence from top-level endurance racing, Imola will host a fierce battle among 19 Hypercars, featuring competitors from Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Peugeot and Porsche for honours this weekend in the second of eight races on the 2024 WEC calendar.

Although Imola is a new track for the team, most of its drivers have competed there before. Ryo is the most recent winner having triumphed in a European Le Mans Series (ELMS) race in 2016, while both Kamui and Nyck won junior formula races there early in their careers. Neither Mike nor Sébastien have previously raced at Imola, while Brendon did so just once, in ELMS in 2013.

An intense programme of preparation will begin for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing on Friday 19 April with two 90-minute free practice sessions. Hypercar qualifying takes place from 3.25pm CEST on Saturday to determine the grid for the inaugural WEC 6 Hours of Imola, which begins at 1pm on Sunday 21 April.

Kamui Kobayashi (Team Principal and driver, car #7):

“I am looking forward to racing again at Imola and getting back behind the wheel of the GR010 HYBRID. I had a great experience in NASCAR at Austin last month, but now it’s back to WEC business and I’m fully focused on Imola. I raced quite a lot in Italy as a young driver, so I know the track well, and I won races there too. It will be a challenge to win this weekend on a new track for our car, but we are pushing hard together as one team to get the best possible result. As always, the key will be to make a strong start in practice and quickly find a good set-up direction for our car, then execute a clean race, using our experience and team spirit.”

Mike Conway (Driver, car #7):

“This weekend will be a new experience for me because I haven’t raced at Imola before, although obviously it’s one of the classic motorsport circuits so I’ve seen plenty of races there and I drove it on the simulator recently. Now I am looking forward to finally having the chance to race there. In Qatar, we scored good points for the World Championship and now we need to keep the pressure on, taking advantage of every opportunity we get. It will not be easy, against tough competition, but we’ll keep fighting.”

Nyck de Vries (Driver, car #7):

“I’m looking forward to the start of the European season and we’re expecting a lot of Italian fans, so the atmosphere should be something special. It’s a new track on the WEC calendar, and it’s very narrow and challenging, so it’s exciting to see how we get on as a team. It’s a short event compared to Qatar, and we don’t get that much track time prior to the race, so we need to hit the ground running. Hopefully we can have a good weekend and fight at the front.”

Sébastien Buemi (Driver, car #8):

“It’s interesting to discover a new track in a Hypercar. I did a Formula 1 test at Imola over 10 years ago, but my only recent experience has been to prepare for this weekend in the simulator in Cologne. It will be fun to drive the GR010 HYBRID on this track in front of all the Italian fans, but I am also expecting quite a challenge, especially dealing with traffic in the race. We had a hard time on our car in Qatar so we are all hoping for a stronger performance at Imola.”

Brendon Hartley (Driver, car #8):

“The Italian passion for motor racing is legendary and we’re heading to home territory for Ferrari, so the atmosphere at Imola should be amazing. I’m expecting a special weekend, and a particularly tight battle at the front. In Qatar we saw how close the battle is in Hypercar and that will be the case again. No-one can afford to make even the smallest mistake in qualifying or the race because, with such close competition, you can lose a lot of positions. We all need to be on top form to challenge at the front.”

Ryo Hirakawa (Driver, car #8):