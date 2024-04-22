2024 Shelby SuperSnake Sounds and Looks Amazing in this Video

Shelby American today shocked the performance community when it introduced the limited edition 2024 Shelby Super Snake on the international Barrett-Jackson stage in Palm Beach, Florida.
One of the most highly anticipated vehicles of 2024, the 830+ horsepower sports car was designed to be the highest-performing Shelby Super Snake in history.
“We designed the Shelby Super Snake to be the pinnacle of our performance cars based on Ford’s world-class Mustang sports car,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “It follows Carroll Shelby’s vision that each generation of car improves the breed. By collaborating with Ford Motor Company, Whipple and other top companies, our Las Vegas team created our best Shelby Super Snake yet.”
The 5.0L V8-powered Shelby Super Snake is offered in both 480 and 830+ (supercharged) horsepower versions, giving it super car capabilities. The suspension was tuned for sharper turn in and the exhaust for better air flow, while the brakes and cooling were enhanced to leverage the powertrain’s potential.
“The roots of the Shelby Super Snake began with the race-bred Mark IV Ford GT, which won Le Mans in 1966,” said Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American. “That car’s engine was the inspiration for the first Shelby Super Snake, a one-off experimental built for high-speed testing on the track. Over the years, the Shelby Super Snake has evolved but continued to keep its ‘competition-edged’ personality. The 2024 Shelby Super Snake is pure American performance.”
This is Shelby American’s first car based on the new S650 Ford Mustang platform. The 2024 Shelby Super Snake demonstrates the perfect balance of form and function.
