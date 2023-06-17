Hold onto your seats folks!

The gorgeous Playboy model Gina Stewart is coming very soon to Edition 105!

Gina comes to us with incredible credentials already, being a Maxim Hot 100 model and also having appeared in Playboy Slovakia.

She is now working with modern tech to recreate herself as an AI model and will shortly launch her character, Gina.AI.

Stay tuned for Gina’s appearance on the cover of our very next edition and in the meantime you can follow Gina at her Instagram profile.