By the time Tim Tszyu’s dad, Kostya Tszyu had defeated Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez, there had been a total of 5 Mexican boxers defeated. That was July 29th in 2000 and Chavez, known as the `Greatest Mexican Boxer Ever’, was defeated by Hall of Famer Tszyu in round 6 of a scheduled 12.

In a recent ad promotion of the fight this Sunday, Tim Tszyu leveraged on his dad’s great wins to make the claim that “A Tszyu has never lost a fight to a Mexican!”

This is technically a very true statement.

However Ocampo had a different view of this saying;

“I will not be a defeated Mexican like the one his father saw,” Ocampo insisted. “I will be Julio César Chávez in his prime, defeating Macho Camacho. “His team has made a mistake picking me.”

Ocampo also added that he would be the latest Mexican fighter to earn a big win on foreign soil, saying that Team Tszyu made an error because:

“They don’t know what a Mexican fighter is.”

The truth however, statistically and historically speaking, is that Tim Tszyu never underestimates opponents.

“I know he’s tough,” Tszyu told reporters “It could go the distance. “I know he’s a fighter that has never backed down so he could be hard to get rid of. “I believe in myself … but I’m ready for a tough fight.”

And Australia believes him.

Unforeseen Possibilities: Tszyu Continues Pursuit of Charlo Showdown

In the world of boxing, the square circle is known for its unpredictability. And in a sport where surprises are the norm, the latest twist in the ongoing saga between Tim Tszyu and Jermell Charlo has left fans buzzing with anticipation.

For the past six months, Tszyu has been diligently chasing after the title of undisputed champion, held by Charlo. The two fighters were scheduled to clash in a highly anticipated showdown in the United States back in January. However, fate had a different plan in store as Charlo suffered a hand injury during the holiday season, putting him out of commission.

Initially, it was expected that Charlo would make a swift recovery and the super fight between the two contenders would proceed as planned. However, the healing process has taken longer than anticipated, resulting in yet another delay for the long-awaited bout.

Nevertheless, Tszyu remains determined to stay active and keep his boxing career on track. To ensure he stays in fighting shape, his team recently announced a new challenge on the horizon. Despite the setback with Charlo, Tszyu’s ultimate goal remains unchanged – he wants to etch Charlo’s name on his impressive resume.

“The number one priority is still Charlo,” Tszyu stated emphatically. “Even if Charlo were to relinquish his titles, it’s no longer just about the belts. It’s about the legacy, the reputation, and the illustrious opponents you face and defeat.”

Tszyu’s unwavering commitment to securing a match against Charlo showcases his hunger for greatness. The young boxer understands that it takes more than just titles to solidify a legendary status in the sport. It is about the battles waged, the challenges overcome, and the narratives created within the ring.

As Tszyu patiently waits for Charlo to recover from his injury, he continues to fine-tune his skills, sharpening his focus, and expanding his repertoire. Each new opponent he faces serves as another chapter in his quest for glory, building the narrative that will define his career.

While it is uncertain when Tszyu and Charlo will finally stand toe-to-toe, the anticipation surrounding their potential clash grows with every passing day. The boxing world eagerly awaits the moment when these two warriors will finally lock horns, a showdown that promises to be nothing short of epic.

In the square circle, anything can happen, and it is precisely this unpredictability that keeps fans on the edge of their seats. As Tszyu marches forward, undeterred by setbacks and delays, he embodies the spirit of a true fighter—a warrior determined to leave an indelible mark on the sport he loves.

On his Social Media, Tszyu posted of his acknowledgment that the Australian public is on his side and that gives him confidence.

The bout is available on Foxtel’s Pay per View Channel Main Event.