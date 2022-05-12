Nikita Tszyu, younger brother of undefeated Tim Tszyu, has lived up to the media hype with a brutal technical knockout over Mason Smith to deliver him the win in their super-welterweight showdown in Newcastle last night.

The youngest of the Tszyu Boxing Dynasty brothers brought Mason to the floor with a right uppercut within the first minute of the first round.

This marks the second win from as many bouts for young Tszyu who now takes his record to 2-0.

“It’s the blood. That’s what I love – seeing that bloody nose,” Tszyu said

As has become the norm, older brother Tim was also ringside and quite the supporter for his younger brother.

“He just knocked a guy out,” Tim said “I told everyone, ‘wait til he starts knocking everyone out.’

“Give him time and he’ll be knocking everyone out in the division – except for me.”

The victory reinforces a great heritage for the Tszyu family which has experienced great success in Newcastle. Kostya Tszyu, who started the family in the world of boxing, won all seven of his fights in Newcastle, and of course Tim has won both his fights there last year.