Pic of the Day; Ely Souza Santos Appears OnCover of Edition 98 – The Exotic Glamour Edition

13/05/2022 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 98 – The Exotic Glamour Edition

CoverGirl
– Ely Souza Santos –
Ely Souza Santos ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 98


<< Previous                                                               Next >>

 ________________________________________________________________

See more of Ely in Edition 98

________________________________________________________________

Model
Ely Souza Santos
________________

StarSign
Aries
________________

Country of Origin
Brazil
________________

Career Highlight
Signing up to be managed by SHLEPP Model Management Brazil, and appearing on cover of this great magazine
 ________________

Favorite car
Alpha Romeo.
________________

Currently driving
Like most people in Brazil, I don’t have a car, but I do have a Scooter that I love and I love riding!
________________

Romance
I like a dark skinned, tall man who knows how to look after himself
________________

Likes
Modelling and Dating!
________________

DisLikes
Two-faced people
________________

Greatest Ambition
To be successful in modelling until I can buy a big farm in Brazil. Then to be able to live a quiet, peaceful life, surrounded by love.

________________

Appears in
Edition 98 CoverGirl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*