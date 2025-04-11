TGR to Launch Evolved GR Yaris

As a symbol of TGR car-making, the GR Yaris was born through making ever-better motorsports-bred cars. TGR has continued to compete in various motorsports, such as the FIA World Rally Championship, the Super Taikyu Series, and the Japanese Rally Championship, using the GR Yaris since the model’s launch in September 2020. That is because problems that occur in the extreme environments of rallies and other races provide opportunities to evolve the GR Yaris into an ever-better car. Under the slogan of “Thanks for breaking it” directed at the drivers who pushed the vehicle to its limits, TGR honed the GR Yaris through constant enhancements, thoroughly pursuing the cause of problems by analyzing driving data, reviewing steering feel, and examining what kind of scratches and foreign matter were on broken parts.

TGR’s journey of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars is without end. It intends to continuously evolve the GR Yaris by incorporating input from various drivers garnered through continued racing.