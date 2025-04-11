TGR to Launch Evolved GR Yaris

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced that orders are being accepted from today for its evolved GR Yaris at Toyota vehicle dealers across Japan, with sales to commence on May 6. Also announced today was the GR Yaris factory-installed option Aero Performance Package scheduled for launch this autumn or later, the elements of which were first unveiled as part of a concept vehicle at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 and which incorporates insights gained from motorsports.
- GR Yaris (Japan specifications)
- The evolved GR Yaris is being introduced in Japan. Acceptance of orders started on April 11. Sales are to start on May 6.
- Insights gained from competing in motorsports events such as the Super Taikyu Series and Japanese Rally Championship were incorporated into the development process, resulting in improvements that contribute to enhanced driving performance.
- The Aero Performance Package, a new factory-installed option that features performance aerodynamic parts that were developed together with professional drivers through an uncompromising approach to achieving targeted performance by addressing every single issue encountered during racing and circuit evaluations, has been announced and is scheduled for launch in autumn 2025 or later.
As a symbol of TGR car-making, the GR Yaris was born through making ever-better motorsports-bred cars. TGR has continued to compete in various motorsports, such as the FIA World Rally Championship, the Super Taikyu Series, and the Japanese Rally Championship, using the GR Yaris since the model’s launch in September 2020. That is because problems that occur in the extreme environments of rallies and other races provide opportunities to evolve the GR Yaris into an ever-better car. Under the slogan of “Thanks for breaking it” directed at the drivers who pushed the vehicle to its limits, TGR honed the GR Yaris through constant enhancements, thoroughly pursuing the cause of problems by analyzing driving data, reviewing steering feel, and examining what kind of scratches and foreign matter were on broken parts.
TGR’s journey of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars is without end. It intends to continuously evolve the GR Yaris by incorporating input from various drivers garnered through continued racing.
Main features of the evolved GR Yaris
- Evolution of the GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission
The performance of the GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, which first appeared in the GR Yaris announced in 2024, has been further honed. Aiming to achieve both the unique operability of a two-pedal vehicle and drivability, performance has been enhanced by making detailed improvements to gear selection control, mainly during sporty driving.
- GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission
Improved responsiveness to driver inputs during sporty driving
Responsiveness during sporty driving has been increased by expanding the vehicle speed range for downshifting (2nd gear to 1st gear) when downshifting via the paddle shifter while driving in the “D” range, shortening the time between paddle operation and the start of gear shifting, and improving the sense of directness near the red zone when selecting “SPORT” in manual mode.
Optimization of shift-up timing during full-throttle acceleration
On inclines during which engine speed during acceleration increases at a slower rate, the shift-up timing is slightly delayed to maintain high power output even after shifting to a higher gear.
- Evolved sense of oneness with the car
Special bolts with a high level of fastening rigidity help fasten chassis components, improving steering response and straight-line stability and evolving the sense of oneness with the car.
- Optimized shock absorbers and EPS tuning
The suspension settings have been re-conformed to accommodate changes to the bolts that fasten chassis parts and to evolve the sense of oneness with the car, as well as to accommodate increased torque used to tighten a portion of the conventional bolts. Shock absorber damping force has been adjusted to achieve both required control and ride comfort. Also, the electric power steering (EPS) has been tuned through repeated improvements with the help of professional race driver Kazuya Oshima to improve steering linearity (the sensation of a 1:1 relationship between steering wheel turn and wheel turn). Different trim levels have been given different characteristics, with the RZ “High performance” tuned to provide speed and controllability at the limit of performance with a view to aggressive circuit driving and the RZ tuned to bring out the extremely agile handling performance of the GR Yaris in situations widely ranging from winding roads to circuits.
- Enlarged footrest for GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission vehicles
The area of the footrest on automatic transmission models has been enlarged to improve operability when using the footrest.
- Optional vertical parking brake available for all trim levels
The vertical parking brake that was introduced as a factory-installed option for the RC of the GR Yaris announced in 2024, and which utilizes insights gained from competing in the FIA World Rally Championship, Japanese Rally Championship, and others, will now, starting with the latest model, be available on all trim levels.
- Toyota Safety Sense standard on all models
Toyota Safety Sense, which has been available as standard on the RZ “High performance” and RZ and hitherto as a factory-installed option on the RC, will now be standard on all trim levels.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail prices
|Trim level
|GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (8-speed automatic transmission / 4WD)
|6-speed manual transmission (4WD)
|RZ “High performance”
|5,330,000
|4,980,000
|RZ
|4,830,000
|4,480,000
|RC
|3,910,000
|3,560,000
Evolved GR Yaris RZ “High performance” main specifications
|Length
|[mm]
|3,995
|Width
|[mm]
|1,805
|Height
|[mm]
|1,455
|Wheelbase
|[mm]
|2,560
|Track (front / rear)
|[mm]
|1,535 / 1,565
|Occupancy
|4
|Weight
|[kg]
|1,280 (1,300 for version with GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission)
|Engine
|In-line 3-cylinder with turbo and intercooler
|Type
|G16E-GTS
|Bore x stroke
|[mm]
|87.5 x 89.7
|Displacement
|[liters]
|1.618
|Max. output
|[kW (PS)/rpm]
|224 (304)/6,500
|Max. torque
|[N･m (kgf･m)/rpm]
|400 (40.8)/3,250-4,600
|Transmission
|iMT (6-speed manual transmission) or GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission (8-speed automatic transmission)
|Drivetrain
|GR-FOUR 4WD system Electronic multi-plate clutch 4WD (with 3 selectable modes)
|Differentials
|Front
|Torsen® LSD*1
|Rear
|Torsen® LSD*1
|Suspension
|Front
|MacPherson strut
|Rear
|Double wishbone
|Brakes
|Front
|Ventilated disk (18-inch aluminum, opposed 4-pot calipers)
|Rear
|Ventilated disk (16-inch aluminum, opposed 2-pot calipers)
|Wheels
|BBS 8J forged aluminum wheels with 45 mm inset
|Tires (front / rear)
|225/40ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S
|Fuel tank capacity
|[liters]
|50
Factory-installed option: Aero Performance Package
The Aero Performance Package maximizes aerodynamic performance enhancement through the combined installation of a total of six items, all of which have been uncompromisingly fine-tuned, resulting in further improving the cooling and aerodynamic performance of the GR Yaris. Competing in the Super Taikyu Series and Japanese Rally Championship enabled the identification and addressing of issues one by one in a shared pursuit of the ideal with professional race drivers. The package is scheduled to be available as a factory-installed option for the RZ “High performance” and RC from autumn 2025 or after.*2
- Ducted aluminum hood
During high-speed driving, a ducted aluminum hood, which shares the shape of the carbon-fiber hood used on the GRMN Yaris and which was developed by entering a car installed with it in the Japanese Rally Championship, improves cooling by discharging engine compartment heat.
- Front lip spoiler
To achieve the high level of aerodynamic balance learned by competing in the Super Taikyu Series, a front lip spoiler suppresses the generation of front lift*3 to enhance front ground contact and aerodynamic balance, improving the vehicle’s overall lift balance. Initially, five items, excluding the front lip spoiler, were considered for the Aero Performance Package. But, based on feedback from professional race driver Oshima, a higher level of balance was sought, ultimately resulting in the addition of this front lip spoiler.
- Fender ducts
Fender ducts release rearward air that accumulates in the front wheelhouses, improving the steering feel during nose dives*4 and handling stability when entering corners.
- Fuel tank undercover
A fuel tank undercover, drawing inspiration from the flat shape of the bottom of the safety fuel tank of a car entered in the Super Taikyu Series, optimizes the airflow under the vehicle body and improves aerodynamic performance.
- Variable rear wing
A large variable rear wing contributes to handling stability at high speeds and suppresses snake-like movement*5 during braking. Because it is adjustable, its angle can be changed depending on the driving situation at hand, such as on a circuit, for enjoyable driving.
- Rear bumper ducts
Rear bumper ducts suppress the rear bumper’s parachute effect*6 and decrease the drag coefficient. Spawning from the case of a rear bumper being detached due to aerodynamic loads while competing in the Super Taikyu Series, in which cars are subjected to severe conditions, the ducts were developed to cope with the uniquely harsh environments of motorsports.
|*1
|Torsen® is a registered trademark of JTEKT Corporation.
|*2
|Price to be determined
|*3
|A phenomenon in which a force acts to lift the front of the vehicle while driving
|*4
|A phenomenon in which the front of the vehicle sinks during sudden deceleration
|*5
|Unstable side-to-side swaying of the vehicle body
|*6
|A phenomenon in which the rear bumper catches the wind from the front of the vehicle, causing air to stagnate and creating resistance
Be the first to comment