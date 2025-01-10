TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Exhibiting at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

The Land Cruiser—a vehicle that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely—has been nurtured and honed by Toyota customers around the world for more than 70 years. Desiring to have customers long-lastingly enjoy using their Land Cruisers with a sense of security, the Land Cruiser specialty store LAND CRUISER BASE will be reborn on February 1, 2025, with Toyota Motor Corporation serving as its main business entity.

Working together with colleagues such as Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd., which has thus far been the store’s main business entity, and other related companies that support the Land Cruiser, Toyota will operate LAND CRUISER BASE as a specialty store that will serve as a place for Toyota to deepen its ties with customers, offer various services and activities based on customer feedback, such as planning and selling original parts and goods, create a community in which customers come together, and host events.

To view the LAND CRUISER BASE teaser site, please see the following:

https://toyota.jp/info/landcruiserbase (in Japanese)

■ About TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing

ROOKIE Racing is a privateer team that focuses on making ever-better cars and developing human resources through the skills and dedication of various drivers, including Toyota’s master driver, professional drivers, gentleman drivers, and Toyota’s in-house evaluation drivers. TGR and ROOKIE Racing’s hitherto relationship was one of TGR taking the lead in car manufacturing and human resource development, with ROOKIE Racing being a privateer team that competes in motorsports as part of such TGR activities.

Going forward, TGR and ROOKIE Racing will work together under the banner of “TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing” as “development partners who engage with cars and people on the front line, using driving data from races and other extreme conditions as a common language” to take the making of ever-better motorsports-bred cars and human resources development to the next level.

Specifically, TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing intends to hone the GR YARIS (NÜR 24h) in the NLS and the GR YARIS M Concept in the Super Taikyu Series.