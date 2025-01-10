Pic of the Day; Alessandra Lexii Appears On Cover of Edition 114 – The New Year 25 Edition

Appearing in Edition 114 – The New Year 25 Edition

FeatureModel
– Alessandra Lexii –
Alessandra Lexii ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 114

 

 

 

See more of Alessandra in Edition 110 – the MAY Edition, and Edition 114 – The New Year 25 Edition

Follow Alessandra on INSTAGRAM

Follow Alessandra on Fanvue for more risqué content that Instagram doesn’t allow.

To purchase Edition 114, Click Below;

Edition 114 - The New Year '25 Edition

Autobabes Edition 114 – January / February 2025Cover girl: Alessandra Lexii, Feature girls: Molly Carter and Chessy Banks, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Alpine Aplenglow Hy6, 2025 McLaren W1, Pagani Zonda 760 LM, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Jaguar Type 00, TWR SuperCat,…

Find out more on MagCloud

Model
Alessandra Lexii
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin 
Australia
Career Highlights
Appearing in plAIboy Magazine Issue 2, Edition 110 and now on cover of Edition 114.
Favorite Car
I’m a sucker for a great Shelby! But I also love the classic Ferrari’s! You’d think I’d be conflicted but I’m ok with that 🙂
Biggest Turn-On
I like intelligent, well natured real men who are unapologetically masculine.

Likes
Cars, Motorsport, Beach, Modelling and Fashion
Dislikes
Rude and Arrogant People  ________________

Greatest Ambition 
To be a successful model and influencer.
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 110
Cover Model, Edition 114

