We’re back, baby! And it felt SO good!

After a two year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, our beloved Musterers returned in force to once again experience the music, mateship and utes that underpin the iconic Deni Ute Muster.

The original celebration of modern rural life, the ute and country music attracted 18,000 fans from across the country to the normally quiet Riverina town and they partied HARD.

Kicking off the Friday night’s music menu was 2022 Golden Guitar New Talent of the Year Award, Darlinghurst, followed by Mr True Blue himself, John Williamson, with Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, Busby Marou and The Angels whipping up the crowd.

Saturday saw the heat turn up a few degrees with 4,136 attendees in blue singlets crowding into the Main Arena for the World Record Blue Singlet Count making a new record of attendees participating in the Count.

The Deni Ute Muster holds another World Record title with the greatest number of utility vehicles gathered in the one place. The organisers counted in excess of 7,962 utes around the ground this year.

Once the sun started to set the main stage music kicked off again with Hurricane Fall opening the evening followed by Sara Storer, Shane Nicholson, Round Mountain Girls, our princess of pop Jessica Mauboy, Shannon Noll with international, country superstar Brad Paisley closing the night with a hit laden set, including a version of The Love Boat theme with a video backdrop featuring members of his road crew.

Both days provided plenty of dusty, petrol fuelled action in the Sports Arena with the GME National Championships Circlework, Barrel Races and Go To Wo keeping the crowds roaring while the Show ‘n Shine hosted 30 entrants with modified and restored utes.

Winners of all events will be announced on the Deni Ute Muster’s Facebook page in the coming days.

The Deni Ute Muster is an all Aussie extravaganza celebrating contemporary Australian rural life where the ute is king, including Wood Chopping and Whip Cracking demonstrations and competitions and the Bull Ride Spectacular.

Making their Muster debut this year were Blue and Bingo Live!, Jetpack Entertainment, Rescue Dog Extravaganza, La Petite Grande, Mega Xtreme Obstacle Course, Superslide and Twisted Science. There was also Dinkum Dinosaurs, Australia’s Biggest Bogan Bingo, the Trackless Train, Rock Climbing Wall, the Muster Sandpit, Peter Hodge Camel Rides, the Decentralised Demountables Family Centre and Carnival Corner, the Mini Muster Mobeel Competition and Helicopter Rides.

This year’s CAT Tradie Challenge involved four teams building cubby houses for underprivileged regional families. It was a tie for first place with team Water Rats from Victoria and team What’s Up from South Australia each walking away with $1,500.

And we almost forgot. We gave away a Ute! Each person who purchased a 2022 Deni Ute Muster adult ticket, or rolled their adult 2020 or 2021 ticket over to 2022, received one entry into the promotion for the chance to win the Muster’s Toyota Hilux 4 x 4 Rogue Dual Cab, Auto, Crystal Pearl, Utility, including Front Window Tint, Towbar, 18” Alloy Wheels, Carpeted Tub and Rollercover

The Ute was decked out with Bull Bar, Driving Lights, Suspension and Double Swag, all supplied by our friends at ARB as well as a XRS-370C UHF Radio and 1 antenna system with 3 interchangeable whips: 1 x AE4706B, 1 x AW4705B,1 x AW4704B, supplied by GME.

The lucky winner who will be driving their new ute around the Mallee was Robyn Bell. Congratulations!

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said;

“Thank you to all who attended and made our comeback such a huge success. There were so many highlights: from the gates opening with waves and thank yous as we welcomed you back, a new Blue Singlet Record Count, the entertainment on the stages and around the ground, the joy and excitement on the faces of the family who won the Ute and families and friends once again making memories. We are proud of the event that we have put on after coming back after COVID. The biggest thank you to everyone!”

The Deni Ute Muster will return next year on 29 and 30 September 2023

The 2022 Deni Ute Muster was proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. Organisers would also like to acknowledge the assistance and funding received from Australian Government’s RISE initiative and the NSW Regional Tourism Activation Fund.

Deni Ute Muster

Conargo Road, Deniliquin NSW

Friday, 30 September and Saturday, 1 October 2022

Friday

Main Stages: Darlinghurst, John Williamson, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, Busby Marou and The Angels

Day Stage: Deni Bush Poets, Deni Youth Bands, Zac and Eliza Spalding, Ruby Saltbush, Pete Denahy and Band, The Weeping Willows, Hayley Marsten and Hayley Jensen

Saturday

Main Stages: Hurricane Fall, Sara Storer, Shane Nicholson, Round Mountain Girls, Jessica Mauboy, Shannon Noll and Brad Paisley

Day Stage: Deni Bush Poets, Zara Lindeman, Loren Ryan, Duncan Phillips Band, Ruby Gilbert, Matt Joe Gow, Danny Phegan and Turk Tresize

www.deniutemuster.com.au

Facebook | Instagram

