It’s with great pride and pleasure that the Deni Ute Muster can finally announce its all-Australian line-up featuring some of the country’s biggest names in country and pop music on Friday, 29 September and Saturday, 30 September 2023.

The Deni Ute Muster is one of the most popular ‘bucket list’ events in Australia and attracts close to 20,000 people of all ages to celebrate music, mateship and, of course, the iconic ‘ute’.

The Aussie legends gracing the main stages this year are (in alphabetical order): Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole, Andrew Swift, Casey Barnes, Catherine Britt, James Johnston, Jayne Denham, Jessica Mauboy, John Williamson, Lee Kernaghan, Missy Higgins (her first Muster appearance), The Whitlams Black Stump Band, Travis Collins and Zara Lindeman.

Before the Main Stage starts up each day, the Sunrice Day Stage will keep the adults and kids entertained with a mix of performers and shows with a little something for everyone.

Sharing the Sunrice Day Stage over the weekend will be a mix of country music’s brightest newcomers and local heroes including Amber Lawrence’s “Kids Gone Country Show”, Anagram Riot, 2022 Gympie Music Muster Talent Search winner Brittany Elise, Brittany Maggs, Carp Factory, Duncan Toombs, Gretta Ziller, Jade Gibson, Jamie Preston, 2023 Toyota Starmaker winner Loren Ryan, Pete Denahy, Rhys Crimmin and The Bush Poets.

Bios and pictures of our artists can be found/downloaded from here.

Adding to the excitement this year, the Deni Ute Muster falls on the AFL Grand Final weekend with a public holiday in Victoria on Friday, 29 September. Once again, footy fans will be able to bring their chairs into the Main Arena where the Grand Final will be playing on the big screens with Deni Ute Muster’s own half time entertainment.

Also returning this year is our CAT Tradie Challenge where we’ll see four teams battling it out to build sandpits with shade covers. The winning team will be crowned ‘2023 Muster Tradies of the Year’ and will walk away with a trophy and $2,000 cash. The team who comes in 2nd scores $1,000 with 3rd and 4th placed teams both receiving $500. The completed sandpits will be auctioned on site with all money raised donated to charity.

Entries are currently open for our Driving Competitions, Show ‘n Shine and the Tradie Challenge with details available from here.

Tickets to the 2023 Deni Ute Muster are on sale NOW!

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, added “It has been 25 years since our first Deni Ute Muster was created in 1999, the success and growth of this iconic event would not be possible without the support of all attendees over this time.

“Going back to our roots, we are proud to announce an all Australian line up with many of the Muster’s favourites returning including Lee Kernaghan who was with us for our first Deni Ute Muster. We welcome to our main stage for the very first time Missy Higgins, James Johnston, Casey Barnes, The Whitlams and Deniliquin’s very own Zara Lindeman. “Once again our gates will be opening at 8.00am on the Thursday to allow early access to the camp areas. “From the previous Deni Ute Muster to the next, the team are continually working on putting together a program of music and activations for all ages that will create great memories. We look forward to welcoming you through our famous Deni Ute Muster gates to experience a weekend of fun, friendships and a festival like no other in Australia”.

The Deni Ute Muster is one of the top ‘bucket list’ events in Australia and annually attracts close to 20,000 people of all ages to celebrate all things Australian and, of course, the iconic ‘ute’. The Deni Ute Muster has amazing community support with more than 1,000 volunteers mobilising each year to help put on the event which donates close to $100,000 back to community groups.

Back in 1999, a group of community minded locals came together with the aim to start a rural themed festival to bring visitors to Deniliquin, a beautiful vibrant town on the edge of the outback, which was struggling with a crippling drought.

The first Deni Play on the Plains Festival, as it was known at the time, took place in October 1999, on the flattest, natural, open plains on earth, and with “ute culture” being an intrinsic part of Deniliquin, it was unanimous that it would play a major part of the festival and hence the Deni Ute Muster burst into the national psyche.

In its first year, the Deni Ute Muster had approximately 5,000 patrons and set a new Guinness World Record for the most number of legally paraded utes at 2,839 – a record which still stands today. Since 1999 the Deni Ute Muster has become the region’s biggest tourist drawcard and a celebration of all things Australian.

The Deni Ute Muster is proudly supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

All Early Bird and Muster Adorer tickets are SOLD OUT. General Admission tickets and Reserved Camping are available at deniutemuster.com.au/.

Deni Ute Muster

Conargo Road, Deniliquin

Friday, 29 September and Saturday, 30 September 2023

MAIN STAGES

ADAM HARVEY & BECCY COLE

ANDREW SWIFT CASEY BARNES CATHERINE BRITT

JAMES JOHNSTON JAYNE DENHAM JESSICA MAUBOY

JOHN WILLIAMSON LEE KERNAGHAN MISSY HIGGINS

THE WHITLAMS BLACK STUMP BAND TRAVIS COLLINS

ZARA LINDEMAN

DAY STAGE

Amber Lawrence’s “Kids Gone Country Show” | Anagram Riot

2022 Gympie Music Muster Talent Search winner Brittany Elise

Brittany Maggs | Carp Factory | Duncan Toombs | Gretta Ziller

Jade Gibson | Jamie Preston | 2023 Toyota Starmaker winner Loren Ryan Pete Denahy | Rhys Crimmin | The Bush Poets

www.deniutemuster.com.au

Facebook | Instagram

#DeniUteMuster