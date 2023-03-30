850 HP Camaro ZL1 1LE by Hennessey

Turn your speakers up and listen to the sound of the ‘H850’ ZL1 1LE lay down some pure power at the Pennzoil Proving Ground. With roughly 200-hp more than the factory Camaro, the ‘H850’ Camaro ZL1 offers supercar-like performance with American-muscle grit.

CAMARO ZL1

SPECIFICATIONS

  • 1,000 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
  • 966 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm
  • 0-60 mph: 2.1 sec
  • 1/4 mile: 9.57 sec @147 mph
  • Top Speed: 217 mph
  • High-Flow Supercharger Upgrade
  • High-Flow Air Induction System
  • Custom HPE Camshaft
  • Ported Cylinder Heads
  • Auxiliary Fuel System Upgrade
  • Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers
  • Upgrade Intake Valves & Exhaust Valves
  • Upgraded Lifters and Push Rods
  • Oversized Heat Exchanger Upgrade
  • Long-Tube Stainless Steel Headers
  • High-Flow Catalytic Converters
  • All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
  • Professional Installation
  • HPE Engine Management Calibration
  • Chassis Dyno Tuning
  • Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
  • Serial-Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
  • Hennessey® & EXORCIST® Exterior Badging
  • 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty

H850 Upgrade

  • 850 bhp @ 6,300 rpm
  • 860 lb-ft torque @ 4,000 rpm
  • 0-60 mph: 2.7 sec
  • 1/4 mile: 10.4 sec @135 mph
  • Hennessey® Lower Pulley Upgrade
  • High-Flow Cylinder Heads
  • High-Flow Heat Exchanger Upgrade
  • Upgraded Valve Springs, Intake & ExhaustValves
  • Upgraded Lifters & Push Rods
  • High-Flow Air Induction System
  • Long-tube Stainless Steel Headers
  • High-Flow Catalytic Converters
  • Custom Hennessey® Camshaft Upgrade
  • All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
  • Professional Installation
  • HPE Engine Management Calibration
  • Chassis Dyno Tuning
  • Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
  • 1 of 100 Limited Production
  • Hennessey® Exterior Badging
  • Serial-Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
  • 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty

