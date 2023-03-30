Turn your speakers up and listen to the sound of the ‘H850’ ZL1 1LE lay down some pure power at the Pennzoil Proving Ground. With roughly 200-hp more than the factory Camaro, the ‘H850’ Camaro ZL1 offers supercar-like performance with American-muscle grit.
CAMARO ZL1
SPECIFICATIONS
- 1,000 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
- 966 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm
- 0-60 mph: 2.1 sec
- 1/4 mile: 9.57 sec @147 mph
- Top Speed: 217 mph
- High-Flow Supercharger Upgrade
- High-Flow Air Induction System
- Custom HPE Camshaft
- Ported Cylinder Heads
- Auxiliary Fuel System Upgrade
- Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers
- Upgrade Intake Valves & Exhaust Valves
- Upgraded Lifters and Push Rods
- Oversized Heat Exchanger Upgrade
- Long-Tube Stainless Steel Headers
- High-Flow Catalytic Converters
- All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
- Professional Installation
- HPE Engine Management Calibration
- Chassis Dyno Tuning
- Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
- Serial-Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
- Hennessey® & EXORCIST® Exterior Badging
- 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty
- 850 bhp @ 6,300 rpm
- 860 lb-ft torque @ 4,000 rpm
- 0-60 mph: 2.7 sec
- 1/4 mile: 10.4 sec @135 mph
- Hennessey® Lower Pulley Upgrade
- High-Flow Cylinder Heads
- High-Flow Heat Exchanger Upgrade
- Upgraded Valve Springs, Intake & ExhaustValves
- Upgraded Lifters & Push Rods
- High-Flow Air Induction System
- Long-tube Stainless Steel Headers
- High-Flow Catalytic Converters
- Custom Hennessey® Camshaft Upgrade
- All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
- Professional Installation
- HPE Engine Management Calibration
- Chassis Dyno Tuning
- Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)
- 1 of 100 Limited Production
- Hennessey® Exterior Badging
- Serial-Numbered Engine Bay Plaque
- 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty
Be the first to comment