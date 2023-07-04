Hennessey delivers its 16 th Venom F5 hypercar, in distinctive ‘Heritage Edition’ livery, to a VIP client in Houston, Texas

Inspired by the 1998 Dodge SRT Viper GTS-R, the bespoke Venom F5 Roadster features a Magna White exterior matched with Sapphire Blue stripes and brushed high gloss silver wheels

In a rarefied segment infringed by hybrid and electric entrants, Hennessey continues to offer the explosive excitement of a combustion 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8

Sealy, Texas (June 29, 2023) – Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is proud to announce the opening of ‘Hennessey Toronto’ in Canada through its partnership with renowned luxury retailer Grand Touring Automobiles.

As an international center of business and finance, Toronto is well-placed demographically and geographically to cater to discerning Hennessey customers. As Canada’s largest city and the fourth most populated metropolis in North America, the potential market for the Texan brand’s hypercars is significant.

Grand Touring Automobiles is based less than two miles from Toronto’s thriving financial district, where Hennessey’s flagship Venom F5 hypercar is featured alongside other premium brands the retailer represents, including Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin.

Paul Cummings, dealer principal, and CEO: “On behalf of Grand Touring Automobiles and myself, we are honored to represent Hennessey Special Vehicles in Canada. The Hennessey product portfolio is the best-in-class of American performance and hypercars. We look forward to capturing the full potential for the brand in Canada and working with the Hennessey family and team.”

Hennessey Toronto will offer customers the acclaimed American-made hypercar, the Hennessey Venom F5, in open-top ‘Roadster’ and track-focused ‘Revolution’ forms. Engineered to exceed 300 mph and boasting 1,817 bhp from its 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8 engine, the Venom F5 is unique, exclusive, and devastatingly fast. Armed with the world’s most powerful production car engine, a carbon-fiber chassis, and a body that delivers a dry weight under 3,000 pounds, the Venom F5 can sprint from 0-200 kph (0-124 mph) in just 4.7 seconds.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: “We are very pleased to partner with Grand Touring Automobiles. The knowledge and professionalism of their team will provide personalized ownership for buyers in Canada. The company’s portfolio includes some of the most prestigious brands in the world. We are honored to work with a group that shares our family ideals, brand vision, and desire to deliver the ultimate customer experience.”

Customers in Canada interested in owning a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster or Revolution should contact Grand Touring Automobiles at +1 4165301880, or visit GrandT