Hennessey has modified thousands of 7th generation Corvette Stingray, Grand Sport, Z06, and ZR1 models. With the introduction of the 8th generation Corvette, and C8 prices still a mile high, it’s important to remember just how incredibly capable the C7 is.

We offer two upgrades for the LT4 supercharged V8 under the hood of the 2015-2019 Corvette Z06. The HPE850 upgrade utilizes the factory’s 1.7L supercharger, while the top-of-the-food-chain HPE1000 upgrade receives a new centrifugal supercharger amongst other powertrain components.

If you are looking for a C8 Corvette for sale, or an upcoming C8 Z06, take a minute to consider a low-mile C7 Z06 with a dab of Hennessey Performance under the hood. Whether you consider the 850 horsepower or 1,000 horsepower upgrade, Hennessey’s Corvette upgrades take the sports car to peak levels of power and handling.

Turn up your speakers and enjoy the next minute and a half of the ‘sights and sounds’ of the mighty HPE1000 C7 Corvette Z06.