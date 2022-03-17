Hennessey Performance is proud to upgrade the Camaro ZL1 into THE EXORCIST! Research and development is completed and the Camaro ZL1 is ready to be upgraded to 1000 horsepower! If you want to upgrade your Camaro ZL1 from 2019-present, submit your interest here!

THE EXORCIST is available as a complete turnkey vehicle which includes the base ZL1 Camaro. We will be offering THE EXORCIST as both a coupe and convertible. We also offer THE EXORCIST conversion for individuals and dealers who already own a ZL1 Camaro. Production is limited to just 100 examples making THE EXORCIST very rare and exclusive. Contact HPE for more information.

POWER:

• 1000 bhp @ 6,500 rpm

• 883 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm

PERFORMANCE:

• 0-60 mph: 2.1 sec.

• 1/4 mile: 9.57 @ 147 mph

• Top speed: 217 mph

THE EXORCIST UPGRADE INCLUDES:

• High-Flow Supercharger Upgrade

• High-Flow Air Induction System

• Custom HPE Camshaft

• Ported Cylinder Heads

• Auxiliary Fuel System Upgrade

• Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers

• Upgraded Intake valves & Exhaust Valves

• Upgraded Lifters and Pushrods

• Oversized Heat Exchanger Upgrade

• Long-Tube Stainless Steel Headers

• High-Flow Catalytic Converters

• All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids

• Professional Installation

• HPE Engine Management Calibration

• Dyno Tuning

• Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles)

• Serial-Numbered Engine Bay Plaque

• Hennessey & Exorcist Exterior Badging

• Hennessey Premium Floormats

• 2 Year / 24,000 Mile Limited Warranty