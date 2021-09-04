Pic of the Day; Jamile Santana Features in Edition 94 – The Global Glamour Edition

Appearing in Edition 94 – The Glamour Glamour Edition

FeatureGirl
– Jamile Santana –
Jamile Santana! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 94


See more of Jamile in Edition 94

Visit Jamile here also;

Jamille (@milly_muzzi) • Instagram photos and videos

Also follow Jamile’s agency SHLEPP Models Brazil

Model
Jamile Santana
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
Brazil
Career Highlight
Work at SHLEPP Models Brazil and appearing in videos for Brazil Celebrities.
If you were a car
A Ferrari; I love Red, I am powerful, Beautiful and Sexy!
Favourite Car
Any Ferrari!
Romance
I like tall, secure men who are funny and treat me like a Queen!
Likes
The Beach, Modeling and Animals!
DisLikes
Inequality in the world!
Greatest Ambition
To continue modelling and be successful and to have a large house near the beach for all my animals.

Appears in
Edition 94 Feature Girl
