– Appearing in Edition 94 – The Global Glamour Edition
CoverGirl – Sami-Milan Fox –
Sami-Milan Fox! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 94
Model Sami-Milan Cox ________________
StarSign Gemini ________________
Country of Origin Iran ________________
Career Highlight Various publications + autobabes.com.au. It would be great to be picked up by a swimsuit brand ________________
If you were a Car I would be a Porsche; they’re classy and fast. _______________
Favourite Travel Location New York City excited me, Thailand Humbled me, but the Great Barrier Reef connected me to Nature. ________________
Romance I like positive guys, who can be supportive and can look after themselves also. ______________
Likes Love, Health & Wealth ________________
Dislikes Cold weather ________________
Greatest Ambition To be a successful actress, model and dancer, and to travel the world for work and pleasure. ________________
Appears in Edition 72, Feature model, Edition 74 CoverGirl, Edition 78 CoverGirl, Edition 94 CoverGirl ________________
