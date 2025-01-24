Heather Rae Young – Remastered for Playboy Plus

February 2010 Playmate Heather Rae Young, now known more popularly as HGTV and Netflix star Heather Rae El Moussa, was the first ever Playmates Remastered feature!

In this special gallery by photographer Arny Freytag, take a look back at Heather’s popular spread as Miss February 2010 with fresh eyes.

“I was raised with strong values. I’ve got a mind of my own, and I wanted to be a model,” Heather told us back in 2010.

Now Heather has succeeded incredibly as a model, actress, entrepreneur, and TV personality with over three million followers across social platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

“It catapulted my career; it was the most defining moment in my life,” said Heather of Playboy to The Sun. “I don’t regret anything I’ve done— I’m proud of my life. Everything I’ve done has got me to where I am today.”

