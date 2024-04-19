Shelby unveils the 2024 SHELBY SUPER SNAKE

Shelby’s new Super Snake Mustang ushers in a new era of automotive excitement, boasting a range of thrilling features designed to redefine performance for the next generation S650 Mustang.
With a striking all-new look, this iteration of the Super Snake stands out as the most engineered and driver-focused production model to date.
Its heart-pounding performance is driven by an impressive 830+ horsepower supercharged V8 engine, meticulously calibrated to deliver exhilarating power and performance.
HERITAGE DESIGN X MODERN PERFORMANCE
The roots of the Shelby Super Snake began with the race bred Mark IV Ford GT, which won Le Mans in 1966. That car’s engine was the inspiration for the first Shelby Super Snake, a one-off experimental built for high-speed testing on the track.
Over the years, the Shelby Super Snake has evolved but continued to keep its ‘competition-edged’ personality. The 2024 Shelby Super Snake is pure American performance.
Shelby has an unwavering commitment to the enthusiast. With the Super Snake’s competition heritage, they knew it was critical to dial up a car that is enjoyable during daily commutes and deeply rewarding during spirited driving. While the styling inside and out is certainly handsome, functionality drove every decision. This car checks all the boxes.
Shelby have made the 2024 Ford Mustang the most technically sophisticated Shelby Super Snake in history. Through careful engineering, they were able to add much more power while working to keep the weight more balanced with a new aluminium hood and carbon fibre fenders that also redirect the wind for ultimate cooling. Lightweight magnesium alloy wheels cut kilos off the rotating mass so you can run deeper into and accelerate faster out of the corner. The featherweight carbon fibre tail wing keeps the re-tuned suspension firmly planted.
