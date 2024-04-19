Shelby unveils the 2024 SHELBY SUPER SNAKE

Shelby’s new Super Snake Mustang ushers in a new era of automotive excitement, boasting a range of thrilling features designed to redefine performance for the next generation S650 Mustang.

With a striking all-new look, this iteration of the Super Snake stands out as the most engineered and driver-focused production model to date.

Its heart-pounding performance is driven by an impressive 830+ horsepower supercharged V8 engine, meticulously calibrated to deliver exhilarating power and performance.

HERITAGE DESIGN X MODERN PERFORMANCE