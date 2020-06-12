1970 Ford Mustang Boss Snake

Introduced as Good Guys’ 2010 promotional car, this 1970 Mustang, officially named the Boss Snake, was penned by Kaucher Kustoms, fitted with a high dollar Jon Kaase engine and completely assembled by RPM Hot Rods of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. From its Goodguys Yello PPG to its unique Intro wheels, this Ford is most certainly what muscle-car dreams are made of.

Although that muscle car dream is relatively common, the story of this classic one-of-one is certainly unique; You see back in 1969, Ford Motorsport was doing exceedingly well in NASCAR, but not so well on the Trans Am circuit. As a result, legendary car exec Bunkie Knudson decided to commission a Mustang that utilized Ford’s NASCAR technology to enhance its SCCA performance. Unfortunately, Henry Ford II fired Bunkie before that car could get built, and Kar Kraft Engineering, manufacturers of the mighty Boss 429, only produced two prototypes of the then conceptual 1971 Mustang Boss. Those prototypes, officially named the Composite Mustangs and unofficially nicknamed the Quarter Horses, started with Ford’s Boss 429 chassis and powertrain, added a ’69 fastback body, bolted up a ’69 Shelby GT500 nosepiece and threw in a Cougar dash for good measure. Both of Ford’s storied Quarter Horses survive today. And 40 years after they were originally released, someone at Goodguys came up with the excellent idea of producing a replica for the club’s 2010 giveaway.

Despite its obvious modern appearance, the car in these pics remains quite true to the Quarter Horses that inspired it. At the front of its body, a fiberglass Shelby GT500 nosepiece hangs a tweaked grille between modern halogen headlights, a flush-fit bumper, smoked marker lamps and an aggressive chin spoiler. At the top of that grille, a custom-fabricated hood scoop bridges the gap between Ring Brothers hood pins, Detroit Speed wipers and like-new glass that’s framed by black stainless trim. At the sides of that hood scoop, a clean profile is only interrupted by body-matched mirrors, Ring Brothers door handles, relocated side scoops and straight “BOSS SNAKE” stripes. And at the back of the car, a black rear valence hangs smoked Shelby tail lights between a third “BOSS SNAKE” decal, a second flush-fit bumper and a snazzy roll pan that’s formed around custom center-mount exhaust tips.

Known as STOCK #134100, this stunning Mustang was sold by RK Motors for an undisclosed price.

