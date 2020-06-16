Ford Performance Welcomes Back the Mach1 Mustang for 2021

We’ve seen the sneak peek photos of the Mustang in test, and read all about the coming release `very soon’.. well here it is folks!

The Ford Performance team have released the first vision of the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 and it is indeed a beauty.

As expected, the flowing lines, the blackouts and the lowered look all speak volumes of power that distinguish this pony from the standard Mustang fleet.

In fact, there is a reason why the video depicts the new Mach 1 together with the 1969 first release. The performance of the ’69 Mach 1 was record breaking for its time, and Ford has a clear focus to make the 2021 Mach 1 equally as iconic.

Early specifications released by Ford tells us the 2021 Mach 1 is rated at 480Bhp from its Coyote 5.0 ltr V8, matched to either the 6-speed manual transmission from the Shelby GT-350 or 10-speed automatic with paddle shift.

It also gets some other cool bits from it’s Shelby stable mates but more on that later.

For now, roll the tape (as they say in the classics .. )