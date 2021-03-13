2021 Shelby Super Snake

The Super Snake is 825 fine tuned horses of raw Shelby performance. With the limited edition speedster option, it’s a rare combination of sleek elegance and American muscle machismo.

Suspension The Ford independent rear suspension is reinforced with Shelby performance half shafts. Special Shelby springs along with a rear stabilizer bar complete the makeover of the rear suspension. The modifications increase rear corning power and stability to give the Super Snake a crisper handling. A optional Shelby caster camber kit provides the correct amount of caster and wheel camber. Engine The 2021 Shelby Super Snake and GT V8 power plant is based on Ford’s reliable, high winding Coyote 5.0L. The Super Snake is equipped with a supercharger and with a special tune to deliver maximum performance on the street and on the track. The 825HP optional supercharger is kept cool with the Shelby Extreme cooling system, thwarting heat soak, maintaining performance. Wheels The Super Snake rides on 20″ light weight one-piece forged monoblock aluminum wheels mounted to sticky performance tires.

What does Shelby do

The Shelby Super Snake is back for 2021 with a fresh look and more refinement. Powered by an 825 horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the Super Snake launches from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. With new suspension and brakes, it carves up the road course with ease. And yet it is so tractable, able to roll down the street like a king on its Shelby 20 inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels and high performance tires. Wide Body and suspension options are also available for the ultimate in style and handling.

All-New for 2021 is the extremely limited edition convertible Speedster Edition. Limited to 25 units in the US, the Speedster Edition transforms the car into a two-seat roadster with a hard top tonneau system, accompanied by unique stripping and badging. Only 98 Super Snakes will be built in the United States this year, celebrating the 98th anniversary of founder Carroll Shelby’s birth. A limited number will be built worldwide and each will be branded with a unique CSM number that will be included in the Official Shelby Registry.

Power and Handling

