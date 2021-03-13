2021 Shelby Super Snake
The Super Snake is 825 fine tuned horses of raw Shelby performance. With the limited edition speedster option, it’s a rare combination of sleek elegance and American muscle machismo.
Suspension
The Ford independent rear suspension is reinforced with Shelby performance half shafts. Special Shelby springs along with a rear stabilizer bar complete the makeover of the rear suspension. The modifications increase rear corning power and stability to give the Super Snake a crisper handling. A optional Shelby caster camber kit provides the correct amount of caster and wheel camber.
Engine
The 2021 Shelby Super Snake and GT V8 power plant is based on Ford’s reliable, high winding Coyote 5.0L. The Super Snake is equipped with a supercharger and with a special tune to deliver maximum performance on the street and on the track. The 825HP optional supercharger is kept cool with the Shelby Extreme cooling system, thwarting heat soak, maintaining performance.
What does Shelby do
The Shelby Super Snake is back for 2021 with a fresh look and more refinement. Powered by an 825 horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the Super Snake launches from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. With new suspension and brakes, it carves up the road course with ease. And yet it is so tractable, able to roll down the street like a king on its Shelby 20 inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels and high performance tires. Wide Body and suspension options are also available for the ultimate in style and handling.
All-New for 2021 is the extremely limited edition convertible Speedster Edition. Limited to 25 units in the US, the Speedster Edition transforms the car into a two-seat roadster with a hard top tonneau system, accompanied by unique stripping and badging. Only 98 Super Snakes will be built in the United States this year, celebrating the 98th anniversary of founder Carroll Shelby’s birth. A limited number will be built worldwide and each will be branded with a unique CSM number that will be included in the Official Shelby Registry.
Power and Handling
Pricing, options and availability subject to change without notice. Minimum 91 octane required in supercharged vehicles. Equipment may void powertrain warranty. International customers should check for import restrictions.
Performance
- 825 horsepower supercharger (Whipple, polish finish)
- Shelby extreme cooling (radiator, aluminum tank, heat exchanger)
- Shelby by Borla exhaust system
- Performance half shafts
- Transmission cooling (automatic only)
- Short throw shifter
- One-piece drive shaft (manual only)
- Ford Performance wheel studs
- Ford Performance track handling pack
- 20” one-piece forged aluminum wheels (black or bright)
- Shelby performance spec tires
- Shelby by Brembo brake system (red, 6 piston front, 4 piston rear)
- Shelby brake & bearing duct cooling system
3 year / 36,000 mile Limited Warranty
* Supercharger for POST-TITLE SALES ONLY*
*HP ratings based on use of 93-octane fuel*
Interior
- Shelby spec interior upgrade
- Floor mats and door sill plates
- Gauge cluster with gauges
- CSM badging (engine + dash)
- Engine cap set
- Convertible light bar (convertible only)
Exteriors
- Shelby engineered body components:
- Aluminum Wide Body front fenders
- Metallic Super Snake ram-air hood with functional vents
- Front fascia with air managed grilles, ducts and splitter
- Side rockers with rocker wings
- Rear spoiler, tail panel and diffuser
- Super Snake striping and badging
- Deep tinted windows
- Shelby louvered quarter windows
Optional Features
- Painted stripes
- Shelby Wide Body package
- Shelby by Penske track suspension
- Rear seat delete with harness bar
Convertible Speedster Edition
- Speedster convertible Tonneau
- Limited to 98 units in USA
- Unique striping
- “Speedster Edition” floormats and door sill plates
Be the first to comment