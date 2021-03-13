SHELBY AMERICAN TO

UNLEASH â€œBUNDLE OF SNAKESâ€ Shelby American unleashes the ultimate Bundle of Snakes Shelby American unleashes the ultimate “Bundle of Snakes” with the launch of its 2021 model year cars based on the Ford Mustang. The diverse, limited-edition models range from the Shelby GT and Shelby GT500SE to the mighty Shelby Super Snake with new “Speedster” option. Only 98 of each model will be built this year to celebrate the 98th anniversary of founder Carroll Shelby’s birth. Check out Shelby.com for more information. 2021 Shelby GT The iconic Shelby GT has returned with more power, performance and Shelby styling! The newly designed Shelby GT combines terrific handling, strong V8 power, muscular exhaust note, and handsome good looks. The naturally aspirated version produces 480 horsepower. The additional horsepower comes from a new exhaust, while a Ford Performance supercharger is available that can boost horsepower over 700+*.

Read more 2021 Shelby Supersnake The Shelby Super Snake is back for 2021 with a fresh look and more refinement. Powered by an 825 horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the Super Snake launches from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. With new suspension and brakes, it carves up the road course with ease. And yet it is so tractable, able to roll down the street like a king on its Shelby 20 inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels and high performance tires. Wide Body and suspension options are also available for the ultimate in style and handling.

Read more 2020-21 Shelby GT500 CS Shelby American is pushing the latest generation Shelby GT500 supercar to new levels. The Carroll Shelby Signature Edition delivers sizzling styling, razor sharp handling and an additional 40 horsepower. To enhance performance, Shelby American integrated a new pulley and coolers for the 5.2-liter V8 to churn out 800+ horsepower on 93 octane pump gas. The car was lowered with more track-focused springs to match a new aggressive suspension tune. A new ultra-light, vented dry carbon fiber hood cuts 30 pounds off the top of the Shelby GT500SE.

Read more 2021 Shelby Super Baja Building on the world-class Ford Super Duty, the Shelby team carefully developed their version of the versatile performer. FOX created a proprietary suspension system engineered to handle a wide variety of needs from hard core off-roading, best in class towing, and comfortable street driving. The system includes a custom BDS lift system, custom front radius arms, dual steering stabilizer, fully adjustable front coilovers with adjustable reservoirs in the front and Factory Race adjustable shocks with piggyback reservoirs in the rear.

