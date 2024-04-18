All-New Triton Confirmed as First Double-Cab Pickup Truck to Achieve 2024 Five-Star ANCAP Safety Rating

TOKYO, Apr 18, 2024 – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Triton(1) one-ton pickup truck has earned a maximum five-star rating(2) in the 2024 ANCAP(3), which evaluates the overall safety performance of new vehicles in Australia and New Zealand, as the first double-cab pickup to receive the highest rating in the current 2023-2025 protocols.

In December 2023, the all-new Triton also achieved a five-star safety rating in the 2023 ASEAN NCAP(4), a comprehensive safety performance assessment for new vehicles in the ASEAN region.

Mitsubishi Motors remains committed to its safety philosophy of achieving a mobility society with zero traffic accidents through continued efforts to develop safety technologies and to spread knowledge about traffic safety.

The all-new Triton adopts the high-rigidity RISE(5) body that both absorbs energy and minimizes cabin deformation in the event of a crash, as well as seatbelts and eight SRS airbags(6) designed to provide high levels of occupant protection. To ensure preventive safety performance, safety features such as Active Stability Control (ASC) that prevents skidding and Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM) with cyclist and pedestrian detection are also standard equipped on all models.

The all-new Triton is Mitsubishi Motors’ one-ton pickup truck that traces its roots back to the Forte launched in 1978. In the 45 years since, about 5.7 million units have been produced over five generations and sold in approximately 150 countries around the world, making it one of Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategic vehicles.

Developed under the product concept of “Power for Adventure,” the all-new Triton features a complete overhaul of everything from the interior and exterior design to the chassis, ladder frame and engine. It was first launched in Thailand – where its production site is located – in July 2023, followed by the Philippines in January, Japan in February, and Australia and New Zealand in March. The all-new Triton will debut sequentially in approximately 100 countries around the world.