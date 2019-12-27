One of Barrett-Jackson’s Finest – 2017 FORD GT, Lot #1392

Lot #1392 –

Five decades after Ford’s dominance at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ford began formulating plans to return for the 50th anniversary of their 1-2-3 finish.

Another Ford racing legend was born.

Returning in 2017, the all-new Ford GT was an aerodynamic marvel, bred from the get-go as a racing car ready to return and dominate Le Mans.

Perched behind the driver sits the 647hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, which is mated to a 7-speed Getrag dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GT was capable of launching to 60 mph in under three seconds and onto a top speed of over 216 mph.

The carbon-fiber bodywork contained several ingenious methods of utilizing airflow to maximize downforce for track duty.

Along the back, two hollow flying buttresses house ducting to feed air into the engine.

This Ford GT features over $50,000 in options; The exterior is finished in Liquid Red paint with Frozen White racing stripes and accented with matte-finish carbon-fiber components courtesy of the extended Carbon Fiber Package. The interior features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the Dark Energy Interior Package upgrade, as well as factory-installed 6-point harness mounting points.

The GT rides on 20-inch gloss-black aluminum wheels with the optional titanium lug nuts wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and framing silver-painted brake calipers.

From the inside, setting the GT in Track Mode allows the pushrod-actuated torsion bars to drop the ride height 50mm and cause the rear spoiler to spring up, ready to attack any circuit.

This immaculate 2017 Ford GT features 141 actual miles and comes out of the personal collection of a retired Vice President of Ford Motor Company.

Click here to follow this lot and much more at Barrett-Jackson!