1968 “Bullitt” Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Mecum Auctions

11/01/2020 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Cars, Ford, Latest News, Supercars 0

The 1968 Bullitt Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Mecum Kissimmee 2020 and captures the crown for most valuable Ford Mustang in the world.

History was made on January 10, 2020, as the Mecum auction block arena at Oceola Heritage Park filled to capacity to watch history unfold.

The final hammer price on the block achieved $3.4 million and a final sale price of $3.74 million including the buyer’s premium.

See the full video by clicking HERE.

Further information is also available on the car HERE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*