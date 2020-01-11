1968 “Bullitt” Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Mecum Auctions

The 1968 Bullitt Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Mecum Kissimmee 2020 and captures the crown for most valuable Ford Mustang in the world.

History was made on January 10, 2020, as the Mecum auction block arena at Oceola Heritage Park filled to capacity to watch history unfold.

The final hammer price on the block achieved $3.4 million and a final sale price of $3.74 million including the buyer’s premium.

